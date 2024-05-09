PRP Group Launches Anonymous Edvisors Platform to Facilitate Feedback Sessions Between Administrators and Vendors

The one-of-a-kind space automates anonymous sessions and allows administrators to deliver actionable insights to vendors at an affordable price

Buffalo, MN, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRP Group , an award-winning public relations firm focusing on education, today unveiled its Anonymous Edvisors (AE) platform, which automates the logistics of feedback sessions between administrators and education vendors. Launched in 2023, the AE service provides administrators the opportunity to leverage their experience and expertise to offer companies the valuable insights only their target buyers can provide—and to earn additional income by completing sessions.

Sessions currently underway in the platform include a CAO, a superintendent, and an edtech director who are engaging anonymously with vendors. The platform removes all identifiable information and anonymizes the administrators’ identities, affording a better opportunity for unfiltered and unbiased feedback without the risk of conflicts of interest.

An active Assistant Superintendent AE commented that the service “is a great way to share feedback, and provides a voice for those of us in the field of education. The platform is very straightforward.”

We designed the platform to provide vendors the ability to align their session requests based on the characteristics that matter most to them, including roles and responsibilities, areas of professional interest, areas of expertise, regional focus, and district demographics. The platform then recommends available AEs who fit the criteria best.

“Education is a specialized, rewarding, and niche market,” said Jacob Hanson, CEO of PRP Group. “We speak our own language and have our own set of rules that allow vendors to forge relationships and partnerships with the administrators they serve. Anonymous Edvisors was launched as a way to facilitate more meaningful interactions between the organizations and administrators serving education, and I am excited for our new platform to enhance that process. Recent sessions have gone from request to completion within a business day.”

The Anonymous Edvisor platform offers users:

A platform designed from the ground up for education, featuring an automated onboarding process and Google login for ease of use;

A streamlined process for identifying the perfect AE, then booking and conducting sessions;

Anonymous and asynchronous consulting sessions that free AEs to be candid and creative in their feedback and provide companies access to administrators who they would not normally be able to work with due to time or contractual limitations;

Access to past sessions and responses, helping all users to stay abreast of multi-session projects and allowing vendors to make comparisons between AEs or note changes in feedback over time;

Automated document sharing and project management with notifications for both parties as projects—most of which are completed in a few days—are completed.

The platform provides administrators an opportunity to shape existing and emerging education products by helping vendors respond to the actual needs, interests, and insights of working educators. AE is a flexible pathway for busy administrators to earn supplemental income when they want, and on projects they care about. Because all AEs are current or recent administrators, companies can be sure they are paired with experts. Areas in which AEs provide feedback include:

Key messaging;

Product feedback and reviews;

Competitor analysis;

Budget and pricing; and

Buyer personas.

To request a demo , become an Anonymous Edvisor, or schedule a first session with an AE, visit AnonymousEdvisors.com .

About PRP Group

PRP Group is a premier public relations, marketing intelligence, and strategic communications firm that has been serving the pre-K–12 and higher education markets for over 20 years. A multi-year winner of the EdTech Digest EdTech Leadership Awards and the Edvocate Awards Best EdTech PR Firm, we specialize exclusively in education and have partnered with hundreds of companies, organizations, and nonprofits—from the biggest names in the market to high-growth startups—to craft compelling stories for their specific education audiences. PRP Group offers a variety of media relations and communications services for regional, national, and education media; crisis communications planning and management; and marketing intelligence. Everything we do is built around powerful, influential storytelling, authentic relationships, and a deep understanding of how to influence education buyers. Learn more at PRP.group .

