Canopy, Curaleaf, advocacy groups join forces to advance US cannabis reform
The US Cannabis Council aims to present a unified message on legalization and social equity to Capitol Hill
Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new coalition of top North American cannabis firms, advocacy and trade groups are joining forces to create a unified message on Captiol Hill, as U.S. lawmakers get set to introduce a bill that would end federal prohibition. On Monday, the U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) was launched with founding members including major industry players like Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED)(NASDAQ: CGC) and Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA).
The non-profit organization says it will work with Washington D.C. lawmakers to advance weed laws, and create fair regulations that promote social equity and racial justice.
“USCC is a unified voice advocating for the descheduling and legalization of cannabis,” said USCC Interim CEO Steven Hawkins in a statement. “Legalization at both the state and federal level must include provisions ensuring social equity and redress for harms caused to communities impacted by cannabis prohibition,” added Hawkins, who’s also executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project.
Last week, three top Democratic lawmakers said they would release a unified discussion draft on major weed reform early this year.
Senators Cory Booker, Ron Wyden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that their goal is to decriminalize weed this year to “ensure restorative justice, protect public health and implement responsible taxes and regulations.”
The Marijuana Policy Project told Mugglehead that unity has never been so strong in the last several weeks between federal lawmakers and other long-serving legalization advocacy groups, industry lobbyists, national groups and umbrella organizations.
In a recent tweet, Schumer said the Senators held a meeting Friday with major advocacy groups, including the USCC, to discuss ending federal cannabis prohibition.
But long-time advocacy organizations including NORML and Drug Policy Alliance are noticeably absent from the list of USCC’s founding members.
NORML has a history of calling out industry influence in the legalization movement, citing rampant greed in the emerging multi-billion dollar weed sector.
However, the USCC says for every five board appointments, it will reserve one additional board seat for members representing diversity, equity and environmental concerns.
Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who founded and co-chairs the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, says it takes teamwork to secure the biggest wins on reform.
“That’s why I am glad to see this first-of-its-kind alliance,” he said in the statement. “We have a unique opportunity in the 117th Congress to advance cannabis reform, but we must remain united to create the change we know is possible.”
Founding members of the U.S. Cannabis Council include:
Acreage Holdings
Akerna Corp.
American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp
Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine
BellRock Brands
Buckeye Relief
Cannabis Trade Federation
Canopy Growth Corporation
Columbia Care Inc.
Cresco Labs Inc.
Cronos Group
Culta
Curaleaf
DNA Genetics
Eaze
Flowhub
Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce
Good Chemistry
The Grove Cannabis Dispensary
Headcount’s Cannabis Voter Project
Husch Blackwell
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
Jushi
Keef Brands
Lightshade
LivWell Enlightened Health
Marijuana Policy Project
Medicine Man
MedMen
Native Roots Cannabis Co.
1906 New Highs
PAX Labs
PharmaCann
ProKure
Raw Garden
Schwazze
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
Urbn Leaf
Veterans Cannabis Project
Vicente Sederberg LLP
Vireo
Wana
Original article found here: https://mugglehead.com/canopy-curaleaf-advocacy-groups-join-forces-to-advance-us-cannabis-reform/
About Mugglehead
Mugglehead.com is a digital publisher dedicated to cannabis and psychedelics news, investments, culture, and science, owned by Mugglehead Media Corp. We publish original content, including video, interviews and articles. Because many of the companies and trends we cover are related to investments and stocks within the cannabis and psychedelics industry, please review our disclaimer and forward-looking statements below.
Original content created by Mugglehead Media Corp. © 2021 is protected by copyright laws.
Visit us at https://www.mugglehead.com daily for all things cannabis-related.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muggleheadmedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/muggleheadmedia
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
Mugglehead Media Corp. and Mugglehead.com (collectively, Mugglehead) is a news and media publisher dedicated to cannabis, psychedelics, and mental wellness. It is not registered as an investment adviser, broker-dealer or other financial or securities professional with any financial or securities regulatory authority. You understand that no content published by Mugglehead constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Mugglehead does not render general or specific investment advice and does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any industry or company mentioned on this Site.
This news release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or commodities. To the extent that anything in this press release may be deemed to be investment advice or a recommendation in connection with a particular company or security, such information is impersonal and is not tailored to the needs of any specific person.
From time to time, Mugglehead (on behalf of itself and any partner, director, officer or insider of Mugglehead) may have a financial or other interest in the party or parties featured on the Site, within the meaning of National Instrument 31-103 - Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, as a result of ownership of securities in, compensation received or receivable from or other financial arrangement with such party or parties featured in this press release. We will disclose if we have a position in any such party or parties, as at the date of publication of this press release; however, we may not update this disclosure after such date.
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to third parties regarding product plans, future growth, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, industry positioning, customer acquisition, the amount of recurring revenue and revenue growth. In addition, when used in this release, the words ''will,'' ''expects,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''may,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''seeks,'' ''targets,'' ''estimates,'' ''looks for,'' ''looks to,'' ''continues'' and similar expressions, as well as statements regarding a third party's focus for the future, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those disclosed by the companies featured in this release in their public securities filings. You should carefully review the risks described therein. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement was published. Mugglehead undertakes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of their publication, except as required by law.
From time to time, reference may be made in this press release to prior articles or opinions we have published. These references may be selective, may reference only a portion of an article or opinion, and are likely not to be current. As market information changes continuously, previously published information and data, and any references thereto, may not be current and should not be relied upon.
Mugglehead Media Corp
muggle@mugglehead.com
Nick Laba - Editor-in-Chief
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter