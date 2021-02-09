Former FOP Treasurer Indicted in TBI Theft Case

COOKEVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to a theft charge for a former treasurer of a local Fraternal Order of Police chapter.

In December 2019, at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, Agents began investigating financial discrepancies in the account of the FOP Cordell Hull Lodge 10. During the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Stephen Dean Mayberry (DOB 10-12-65), a former treasurer, as the individual responsible for more than $23,000 in missing funds.

On February 1st, the Putnam County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging the Cookeville man with one count of Theft over $10,000. On Monday, authorities booked Mayberry into the Putnam County Jail, where he posted $10,000 bond and was subsequently released.