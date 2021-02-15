ByteScout Announces Availability of PDF.co Activities Plugin for UiPath Platform
Advancing ByteScout plug-in solution by PDF.co appeals to software developers to support PDF extraction activities and integrate with leading RPA platform.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout, provider of solutions, tools, and APIs for unstructured data extraction, today announced the immediate availability of a PDF.co Activities Plugin for the UiPath RPA Platform. PDF.co is an application programming interface (API) platform for portable document format (PDF), barcodes, data extraction, and data transformation. UiPath is a leading global software firm that develops tools for robotic process automation. This partner offering expands the current ByteScout portfolio of cloud and on-premise tools include PDF.co cloud API platform, on-premises API Server, and low-level software development kit (SDK) for expedient setup and automation in data entry and in unstructured extraction.
SECURE, EXPEDIENT, AND EASY PDF FILE MANIPULATION TOOL THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS A SIMPLE PLUG-IN.
The PDF.co Activities Plugin for UiPath is now available at the UiPath Marketplace. This new plug-in allows users to seamlessly edit PDF files, perform text search and unstructured data extraction, split or merge pages, and convert tables from pdf and pdf forms into formats such as CSV, XML, etc. UiPath developers can now add PDF.co and use PDF Filler, PDF Merger, PDF Splitter, PDF-to-Text, PDF-to-CSV activities, and perform a number of other PDF functions powered by PDF.co API platform.
As ByteScout continues to expand its technology portfolio, integration with other leaders in the RPA and business automation space is inevitable. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
“As more and more companies transition to data solutions that will ensure current technology, decrease risks and manage cost impact, ByteScout is excited to play a significant role in their efforts,” stated Eugene Mironichev, ByteScout Team Lead. “Now is a time when companies can’t afford to get behind technologically.”
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
