HouseMaster® Home Inspections Franchise Expanding in Wayne County
Local resident Karen Danziger expanding home inspection business in the Metro Detroit regionWYANDOTTE, MICHIGAN, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, is announcing the opening of a new location in Metro Detroit. Karen Danziger, a former elementary educator who's been immersed in multi-unit real estate through a family-run business for years, is the local entrepreneur expanding HouseMaster in the Metro Detroit area.
HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
This new HouseMaster location in Wayne County will cover Metro Detroit including Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Allen Park, Trenton, Grosse Ile, Riverview, Wyandotte, Southgate, and surrounding areas. They are ready to hit the ground running with a talented home inspector, Rose Setser, working alongside Danziger.
“The opportunity to help homeowners and develop a family business really inspired me,” Danziger said. “Housemaster, which is now part of Neighborly and in a growing category, gave me the confidence to make the investment in my future to become a leader for my community in home inspections.”
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
“Karen is a talented professional driven to grow her business,” said Kathleen Kuhn, CEO of HouseMaster. “I have full confidence that she will be a tremendous help in her community, especially with her years of experience assisting in real estate operations.”
She plans to join local business organizations in the area to better her skillset to help the community. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, cooking, and traveling.
For more information, contact karen.danziger@housemaster.com or call 734.325.4405.
About HouseMaster®
HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit http://HouseMaster.com.
About Neighborly®
Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.
