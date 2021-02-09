Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Russian Federation : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

February 9, 2021

Russia entered the crisis with low potential growth but strong macroeconomic policy frameworks and significant buffers. Policy space allowed the authorities to mount a sizeable public health and countercyclical response to the crisis, which has helped limit the economic downturn. Nevertheless, the crisis is likely to leave some long-term scars.

Country Report No. 2021/036

regular

English

9781513568751/1934-7685

1RUSEA2021001

Paper

74

