Rosewood Innovation Accelerates International Expansion with New Global Affiliate Program

Rosewood Innovation Network Extends International Reach for Clients Through Key Global Hubs and Digital-First Expertise, Further Scaling Talent + Technology

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosewood Innovation INC. ("Rosewood") announced today that it has entered into agreements with several new agency partners as part of its strategic global growth initiative. Through partnerships with proven local talent in key international hubs, Rosewood's modern global offering is designed to scale the creative, performance, media, marketing, and technology capabilities brands need to thrive in today's global economy. The firm has established a presence in the US, Eastern Europe, and MENA, and expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific. Continued growth and new partnerships are in progress in emerging markets including the UK, Canada, China, and additional Asia Pacific markets.

"Through strategic partnerships and investments in markets that are poised for growth, we're doubling down on world-class talent, enhancing our global footprint, and investing in our clients' future," said Thomas Rubin, Chairman and CEO of Rosewood Innovation. "We're building a strategic, tech-centric, and scalable global model for ambitious marketers, not the duplicative brick-and-mortar infrastructures typical of the traditional players."

Jessica Port, President, Rosewood Global added, "Our international growth strategy is three-pronged: building mission-driven, global client teams, diversifying our network with talent in new markets and investing in technology and partnerships to enhance our content and e-commerce offering. We believe these are the imperatives that modern marketers need to thrive. "

The Rosewood Affiliates program is a principal pillar of Rosewood's strategic global expansion, continuing Rosewood's heritage of empowering the world's most talented entrepreneurs. As part of this initiative, MDC is prioritizing key technologies that deliver radical collaboration and superior results for our clients.

MDC's new affiliates include, among others: Bridge Branding Group with a portfolio of next-gen capabilities in locations across Canada and the United Kingdom, Embassy Media International with a presence across East Asia and North America, and Touchspire.Media in Dubai. Bridge Branding Group is a modern agency network focused on high-growth areas such as eCommerce, eCommerce automation, data-driven content, marketing technology, production, insights, and digital capabilities. Embassy Media International is a purpose-driven media company specializing in performance marketing and content development, and Touchspire.Media is an agency specializing in creative, web design, user experience, eCommerce, and identity.