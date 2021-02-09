ICYMI: North Carolina Selected For 2021 Don't Quit!® Fitness Campaign

Today, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced that it has selected the State of North Carolina for its 2021 DON’T QUIT! Campaign, a national initiative to end childhood obesity.

Read the full release below:

Don't Quit!® Fitness Campaign Launches in the Great State of North Carolina

Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the State of North Carolina for its 2021 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted starting today until Friday, March 19, 2021. Visit http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/, then click on your state seal to download the short application. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3, nominate your school today!

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Roy Cooper immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of North Carolina. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 36 states and Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our family including North Carolina, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Maine. The response from every state we’ve visited has been awesome. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, North Carolina schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

“Getting kids excited about physical activity early in life will pay huge dividends well into the future,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m excited that three North Carolina elementary and middle schools will be selected for DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers thanks to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.”

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place,” continued Steinfeld. “Children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee,Utah, Rhode Island, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana. In 2021, we will gift fitness centers to four more states including North Carolina, New Hamprshire, Mississippi and Maine.

