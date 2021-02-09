Springfield Man Cited for Attempting to Elude on a Snowmobile

Vermont State Game Wardens have charged Christopher Thomas, 29, of Springfield, VT in connection with a snowmobile violation that occurred Friday evening, February 5.

A Fish and Wildlife Warden was conducting a snowmobile safety checkpoint at the CCC Camp in Grafton. At about 8:00 p.m. the warden was approached by three snowmobiles while displaying his flashing blue light to indicate the checkpoint. One of the snowmobiles, an older model green Arctic Cat, did not stop and fled east on VAST trails.

The warden was able to determine that the riders had started riding from a residence in Rockingham. The warden responded to the residence in Rockingham with the assistance of Vermont State Police. There, they located a vehicle that was registered to Christopher Thomas of Springfield as well as vehicles belonging to the riders that had stopped at the checkpoint.

Officers then went to Mr. Thomas’ residence in attempt to locate him and were unsuccessful.

Later that evening, the warden returned to the residence where Mr. Thomas’ truck was parked and found Mr. Thomas’ truck was no longer there. A snowmobile matching the description of the one that had fled from the checkpoint was found parked in the garage of the Rockingham residence with fresh tracks leading into the garage. The snowmobile was seized as evidence with the assistance of the Springfield Police Department, and Mr. Thomas eventually admitted to not stopping at the checkpoint.

Christopher Thomas faces a maximum two years in prison and more than $2,500 in fines. He was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court on March 30 to answer to the charges of attempting to elude on a snowmobile, providing false information to police, and having a modified muffler on his snowmobile.

For Immediate Release: February 8, 2021

Media Contacts: David Taddei 802-498-7078, Keith Gallant 802-353-1799