New Gravel Bike Race Changing the Face of Cycling in the Mountains of Colorado

Dead Man Gravel will debut this summer outside of Boulder, Colorado, promising a challenging yet inviting course, and an even bigger mission.

Coming out of the gate in partnership with Dead Man Gravel is Cutaway USA, a premium cycling clothing company based out of Charlottesville, Virginia.” — Gavin Coombs, Founder of Dead Man Gravel

NEDERLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no denying that gravel bike racing is exploding all across the country. And nowhere is that more evident than on the dirt roads and mountains surrounding Colorado's Front Range. Dead Man Gravel is adding to that excitement by bringing a true gravel challenge to western Boulder County. Based in Nederland, Colorado, Dead Man Gravel is one of the highest and most challenging gravel races in the country.

In the cycling world, gravel is seen as the “everyman’s discipline.” Gravel is a safer, more communal, and less lycra-clad scene than road riding. This appeals to a broader range of people as a more approachable way to get into cycling and group riding. This more relaxed environment is what drew the founders of Dead Man Gravel to the sport from a professional trail running background, and what they seek to expand on.

Dead Man Gravel will take place Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Nederland, Colorado. The event will have three course distances to appeal to every type of rider. For true Type 2 fun, there is the Tungsten Course at 66 miles. Then there is the speedier, more road friendly 41 mile Gold Course; and the beginner-friendly Silver Course that is a great intro to gravel racing with about 50/50 tarmac to gravel. All courses start in the eclectic mountain hamlet of downtown Nederland. Sitting above 8000-feet at the base of the Indian Peaks Wilderness, it is the perfect launching point for any endurance event.

Dead Man Gravel believes that more people should be brought into the sport, not excluded.

That includes womxn, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and differently abled athletes. That is why Dead Man Gravel is partnering with organizations like Ride for Racial Justice and Sharktooth Cycling. These two non-profits are doing incredible work in bringing new, and typically disadvantaged, athletes into the sport by helping to increase awareness and reduce barriers to entry. Dead Man Gravel’s board of advisors is actively working to decrease barriers and increase access to all riders, including providing early and discounted registration for womxn and BIPOC athletes and providing equal prize money and representation on the starting line. Dead Man Gravel is also partnering with Ride for Racial Justice to give several athletes of color a spot on the starting line, personalized coaching, and basic gear.

“I’m so excited to be able to share all that Nederland and the Peak to Peak area has to offer, especially when it comes to having fun riding bikes on our amazing network of gravel roads,” said Gavin Coombs, founder of Dead Man Gravel. “This is going to be a fantastic event that hopefully helps continue to move the needle for increasing diversity and inclusivity in cycling, and giving people another much needed summer gravel race event outside of Boulder.”

Coming out of the gate in partnership with Dead Man Gravel is Cutaway USA, a premium cycling clothing company based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. Inspired by their location in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cutaway clothing is known for design, color, innovation, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Cutaway USA is an outdoor industry leader in cycling kit design for cyclists, triathletes, and runners. Cutaway’s custom program is further known for its customer service, flexibility to meet a team's specific needs, and ability to provide unique services such as an online team store to streamline the ordering process.

“We're excited to work with Dead Man Gravel as they represent two things we hold dear at Cutaway USA: a desire to explore, and to share that exploration with as many people as possible,” said Cutaway founder Phillip Robb. “We look forward to partnering with one of the new challenging gravel races that showcases the best that their hometown has to offer. Rooted in east coast exploration and gravel riding, Cutaway is excited to see the continued growth of gravel across the US and especially excited to partner with such a unique event in Colorado.”

Additional sponsors and partners for Dead Man Gravel in year one include: Carbo Rocket and Eldora Mountain Resort at a Silver Level sponsorship; Megan Hottman Law Office, Kim Hullet Real Estate Broker Associate at Porch Light Realty, and Knotted Root Brewing at a Bronze Level; Pure Power Botanicals, Weller CBD and Panaracer Tires at a Community Level; and Elevation Outdoors is the event's official Media Partner.

Media and Influencers interested in attending the race and our pre-race media and VIP events, give us a call now to reserve your spot. Organizers have a robust COVID-19 plan and are confident in an in-person event.