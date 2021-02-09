New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help People Develop Resilience, Gratitude and Joy in Work and Life Goals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Peace, Possibilities and Perspective: 8 Secrets to Serenity and Satisfaction in Your Life and Career, by speaking and coaching expert Julie Bruns.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ceX7Ig
Peace, Possibilities and Perspective offers practical insight on how to create a more intentional and content life.
“I am writing this for every person who knows deep down that the sky’s the limit but doesn’t have anyone around them to show them how to go after it,” says Julie. “When you’re done with this book, you will have 8 more tools that can help you feel more peace, see more possibilities, and reflect on your perspective along the way, so that you can live your life in a steady stream of happiness, joy, and contentment.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Julie has worked in learning and development for over 20 years and considers herself a lifelong learner. Her podcast, “The Peace and Possibilities Podcast” is another platform that shares stories from successful, happy people who love the work they do, and can help you learn just how to get there sooner. Through her podcast, Julie has interviewed CEOs, entrepreneurs, college students, TV personalities, and authors from diverse backgrounds.
Julie Bruns grew up as 1 of 11 children in the suburbs of Chicago. She is 1 of 8 girls and the 7th oldest child. (That is one of the most frequently asked questions she gets when she tells people how many siblings she has.) As a talkative and curious child, she loved to draw, play her trombone, and be as social as possible. She was always wondering about the possibilities of her life: what she could be, what she could have, and where she could go.
After graduating with a BS in Marketing and Economics, and a Masters’ degree in Teaching, she has spent her corporate career as a software trainer and leadership development trainer, teaching clients and companies all over the world, in industries including healthcare, IT, consulting, travel, and environmental health and safety.
It is Julie’s mission to empower any person or company to love life and work, and to increase creativity and productivity. She offers workshops to enlighten, engage and uplift employees. Life and work can be wonderful, and she is here to show you how.
Julie lives with her husband in beautiful downtown Chicago.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ceX7Ig to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact julie@2possibilityandbeyond.com.
Contact Info:
Julie Bruns
www.2possibilityandbeyond.com
julie@2possibilityandbeyond.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ceX7Ig
Peace, Possibilities and Perspective offers practical insight on how to create a more intentional and content life.
“I am writing this for every person who knows deep down that the sky’s the limit but doesn’t have anyone around them to show them how to go after it,” says Julie. “When you’re done with this book, you will have 8 more tools that can help you feel more peace, see more possibilities, and reflect on your perspective along the way, so that you can live your life in a steady stream of happiness, joy, and contentment.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Julie has worked in learning and development for over 20 years and considers herself a lifelong learner. Her podcast, “The Peace and Possibilities Podcast” is another platform that shares stories from successful, happy people who love the work they do, and can help you learn just how to get there sooner. Through her podcast, Julie has interviewed CEOs, entrepreneurs, college students, TV personalities, and authors from diverse backgrounds.
Julie Bruns grew up as 1 of 11 children in the suburbs of Chicago. She is 1 of 8 girls and the 7th oldest child. (That is one of the most frequently asked questions she gets when she tells people how many siblings she has.) As a talkative and curious child, she loved to draw, play her trombone, and be as social as possible. She was always wondering about the possibilities of her life: what she could be, what she could have, and where she could go.
After graduating with a BS in Marketing and Economics, and a Masters’ degree in Teaching, she has spent her corporate career as a software trainer and leadership development trainer, teaching clients and companies all over the world, in industries including healthcare, IT, consulting, travel, and environmental health and safety.
It is Julie’s mission to empower any person or company to love life and work, and to increase creativity and productivity. She offers workshops to enlighten, engage and uplift employees. Life and work can be wonderful, and she is here to show you how.
Julie lives with her husband in beautiful downtown Chicago.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ceX7Ig to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact julie@2possibilityandbeyond.com.
Contact Info:
Julie Bruns
www.2possibilityandbeyond.com
julie@2possibilityandbeyond.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here