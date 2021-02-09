Food Sector Construction Acquires Ludaflors
Family-owned national Construction Company breathes new life into an already established flooring business.GRIMSBY, NORTH EAST LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Sector Construction, a Grimsby-based company who specialise in construction and maintenance project in hygiene conscious industries, has acquired Ludaflors—formerly based in Louth, Lincolnshire and established in the 1980’s. The business supplies and installs commercial and domestic flooring solutions nationwide, the move to acquire Ludaflors first started mid-way through 2020.
On the acquisition, Food Sector Construction Director, Sharon Brown said, "We are delighted to welcome Ludaflors to our family. Ludaflors already have a talented team in place, so the business's day-to-day running will largely remain the same and operate from our Grimsby headquarters. There are plans afoot to expand the team." Sharon continued, "Although a new website is under construction and will be live imminently, we are ready to serve the needs of our customers now."
The acquisition of Ludaflors fits into Food Sector Construction's strategy of delivering quality infrastructure improvements both locally and nationally. By purchasing Ludaflors, Food Sector Construction moves into the domestic marketplace. Under new ownership, Ludaflors plan to expand their range of commercial and domestic flooring solutions and move into new areas such as wall cladding and wall tiling.
On the impact of joining the Food Sector Construction family, Head Floorlayer, Howard Parkin stated: "Exciting times are ahead for Ludaflors. We are now able to offer more services than ever before and give our customers innovative and affordable flooring solutions".
About Food Sector Construction
Based in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, family-owned Food Sector Construction delivers world-class construction and maintenance projects t throughout the UK. The company works with household names such as Morrison's and Young's Seafood.
Marc Reed
Food Sector Construction Ltd
+44 1472 355454
marc@fscl.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook