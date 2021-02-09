Tarun Kumar Bansal, President at Sagacious IP, Included in the Elite BW Disrupt 40 Under 40 Club

GURUGRAM, INDIA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarun Kumar Bansal, President at Sagacious IP, has been conferred with the BW Disrupt 40 under 40 award for being one of the most influential business leaders in India under the age of 40. He was chosen unanimously by the eminent jury for this honor.

Tarun, along with co-founder Anant Kataria, has developed Sagacious IP into one of the world’s leading IP research and strategy firms. Under their leadership, Sagacious IP now serves more than 3,000 customers from over 65 countries with IP strategy. By headcount, the company is now among the top 5 patent search and licensing companies globally.

The jury members appreciated Tarun’s contribution in building Sagacious IP and also his achievements outside of IP by creating a leading brand in baby products – Safe-O-Kid, as well as his active involvement in many social projects to support the differently-abled. One venture apart from Sagacious IP that was commended by the jury members was Ashok Munne Adventure and Resorts that is located in central India in Nagpur. It was started to support a differently abled adventurer and now intends to become the biggest adventure hub of India.

Commenting on this achievement, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said “This is a rare feat and encouragement to all those entrepreneurs who are running sustainable, profitable and boutique businesses while leading in their niche globally. Such businesses, usually, are not very fancy and do not have too much public attention, so recognition by BW Disrupt and eminent is really appreciated.”

The BW Disrupt 40 under 40 Awards and Summit (fourth edition) was recently organized by BW Businessworld. These 40 under 40 awards were intended to recognize and commend the top 40 innovators, entrepreneurs as well as change-makers who are under the age of 40. For this edition, over 190 entries were received and out of those entries, 111 were shortlisted. The jury then spent over 30 hours deciding the final 40 winners that were announced during a virtual award ceremony.

During the ceremony, Tarun thanked the jury members and jury members mentioned that Tarun was a unanimous yes and he not only won the award but won hearts. A video of the ceremony can be found here and the full list of BW Disrupt 40 under 40 winners can be viewed here.

