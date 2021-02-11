My Soul Powered Life launches webinar: “Womb Healing”
This powerful webinar will teach women how to improve their sex lives and understand their Divine FemininityUSA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Soul Powered Life is proud to announce the launch of a new live webinar series that will teach modern women, and especially black women, about the power of their Divine Femininity and help them embark on a journey to rejuvenate and restore their most sacred feminine vessels. The three-part, three week course, entitled the “Womb Healing Series,” will be available online for women worldwide beginning February, 15th 2021.
We are living in the age of the Divine Feminine, and it is becoming absolutely necessary for women to take their power back by honoring and healing their most sacred feminine vessel - their wombs.
When a woman learns how to properly honor her body, she can truly embody her inner goddess and find their higher purpose in life. In this groundbreaking webinar series, women from all walks of life will learn how to improve their sex lives, cleanse themselves from past sexual partners and deepen their inner connections with their primordial femininity.
“Understanding your feminine role from a primordial view, not only erases the dysfunctional programming we have lived with, but also drastically improves your relationships on all levels as you return back to that warm, nurturing, empowered woman that you were born as,” said Lisa Phillips, owner of My Soul Powered Life.
Phillips is a best-selling author, angelic healer, channeling medium, and successful real estate investor. She is offering her authentic, personal insight that she gained during her own eye-opening spiritual quest that changed her life forever.
During her powerful journey, Phillips not only learned how to spiritually grow and mature, but also found ways to heal herself.
Now, Phillips is gathering everything she’s learned from some of the world’s most enlightened spiritual mentors and is making it available to women around the world. Bonus, this powerful healer will also teach how each woman can do their own Yoni Cleanse.
Her latest live workshop, “Womb Healing Series,” will give modern women the resources they need to empower themselves and achieve lasting, meaningful healing. The cost to enroll in the three-part course is $47. You can access the live sessions at https://mysoulpoweredlife.thinkific.com/courses/womb-healing.
February 15th, 2021 - Sexual Partner Cleansing
February 22nd, 2021 – Sacred Wound Healing
March 1rst, 2021 – Deepening Connection To Your Divine Feminine
What is Divine Femininity?
Divine Femininity is a spiritual concept that has been around for centuries. The idea is that there are both feminine and masculine energies present in all parts of our lives. Divine Femininity presents itself differently in every person - both males and females have Divine Feminine energy. Most people acknowledge their Divine Femininity without realizing it, referring to it as their “feminine side.” Sadly, we’ve lost sight of the true meaning of Divine Femininity in modern culture.
Most simply, Divine Femininity is the inner part of us that’s naturally intuitive, wise, collaborative, nurturing, grateful, empowering, free and sexually expressive. It exists to act as a balance for masculine energies. Some spiritual scholars say Devine Femininity can be thought of as our “receiving” energy, while Divine Masculinity is our “doing” energy.
Many modern women have lost sight of their sacred, primordial femininity. Some women may have allowed themselves to become bogged down with society’s gender expectations, the various challenges they face in life, or their past traumas. It also doesn’t help that we are living in a fast-paced society that is largely oriented toward masculine energy. As a result of all these hurdles, many women have lost sight of their inner goddess. They may even find themselves struggling with their sexualities and perhaps suffer from forms of sexual dysfunction.
How will “Womb Healing” help take your feminine power back?
Women can carry a huge amount of powerful emotions and energies within their wombs. It’s important that women protect and honor these sacred parts of themselves in order to achieve their full potential.
The insightful series, “Womb Healing,” will be provided for the very first time by My Soul Powered Life owner Lisa Phillips. Over the course of three lessons, Phillips will teach women of all ages and backgrounds how to heal their sacred wombs, how to best position themselves to overcome past sexual partners and empower them with strategies to finally connect to their primordial femininity in a meaningful way. It will come naturally once we move the layers of conditioning and programming that have taken us from our core nature. This is necessary for all women to remove the inherited sexual trauma, and especially black women, her core audience.
This powerful teaching process will greatly enhance female sex lives and bring women both physically and emotionally closer with their partners.
"I hate to say the benefits are all about sex, but oh my GAWD, your sex life will shoot up substantially! I never knew how good it could get,” Phillips said.
My Soul Powered Life is owned and operated by Lisa Phillips in Hampton, Virginia. My Soul Powered Life’s mission is to help women overcome emotional barriers and guide them to find their soul purpose in life. Through a variety of unique, online resources, Phillips has had the ability to make an impact on women around the world. Feel free to explore her other webinars entitled, “How Magic Works,” “Introduction To Channeling,” and “Merkaba Lightbody Activation, Ascension, And DNA Activations 2020.”
For more information about My Soul Powered Life please visit www.mysoulpoweredlife.com. You can also find My Soul Powered Life on YouTube at Soul Level Healing, on Instagram @mysoulpoweredlife, and on Twitter @mysoulpower.
