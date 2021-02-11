Park Hyatt Siem Reap Offer Valentine Twist to Classic High Tea at the Park
SIEM REAP, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the chef team at Park Hyatt Siem Reap have created a romantic-inspired version of their classic afternoon tea with the launch of a limited edition Pink High Tea. The luxurious High Tea with decadent amuse-bouche, hearty sandwiches, a selection of delicacies and artisanal sweet treats is accompanied by a free-flow of signature tea blends and is available throughout February at the 5 Star Hotel in Siem Reap.
While the classic High Tea at the Park is widely regarded as the best afternoon tea in Siem Reap, the Pink High Tea is sure to attract visiting foodies and culinary aficionados with a mouthwatering assortment of blushing delicacies: including Red dragon fruit gazpacho, Watermelon salad, and Mint marinated prawn salad; delicious sandwiches mounted on beetroot bread and mini red dragon fruit buns; a warm selection of Crispy crab cake, sundried tomato dip, Red beet-choux, red chicken curry and rose-colored treats such as Strawberry layer cake, Watermelon mousse and Strawberry macaroons
The hotel is taking bookings for the Pink High Tea from guests staying at the resort or from outside guests with the price at 22 USD++ per person. With limited space remaining for Valentine's Day itself on 14 February 2021, guests have a choice of taking their Pink High Tea in the hotel's charming inner-courtyard with elegant and romantic swing beds or the whimsical setting of The Living Room Lounge and Bar, featuring dark woods and rose-colored velvet, plush sofas and intimate nooks designed by the world renowned Bensley Studio.
The Park Hyatt Siem Reap, which reopened its doors in November 2020 is currently running a Lomhae Siem Reap offer for local staycations with rates starting for USD78+++ per night, including breakfast for two persons. Those looking to experience a safe, comfortable and luxurious stay in the first Hyatt hotel in Cambodia during February can book directly at https://bit.ly/3ouIp2z email reservations.repph@hyatt.com or call +855 77 333 460
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap
Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
