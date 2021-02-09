Cubix Acquires Aspired, A Unique Platform for Building your Remote Teams for Programming, QA, and Game Development
Aspired Offers A Streamlined Hiring Process for Building Your Remote Team, On-Demand, and without Traditional Obstacles.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix, a renowned digital product development company, recently acquired Aspired, a platform for building your remote software team.
Aspired helps you hire skilled and experienced software and game developers and technicians without worrying about national boundaries. While businesses still struggle with traditional issues in hiring a talented team, Aspired promotes the concept of remote infrastructure to resolve these hiring woes.
Aspired remote hiring services comprise a streamlined scrutinization process. The company manages the entirety of human resource processes and gives you the freedom to select the candidates you need. Businesses get to interview candidates chosen from a talented pool and assess and hire as they would bring on a new employee.
Every employee goes through a probationary period and operates just like other developers do, under supervision with guidance and collaboration with a project manager. With an online system to monitor and gauge day-to-day progress, businesses enjoy getting their work done in a streamlined manner without needing to have their resources at their physical location.
You can hire developers for various projects based on SharePoint, Magento React Native, PHP, Laravel, Flutter, as well as Quality Assurance experts. The entire recruitment and payroll processes are mentioned on Aspired’s site, and you can speak to a consultant to discuss your particular needs.
With tremendous promise, Cubix was keen to acquire Aspired and boost business further. This platform is a brilliant solution for clients with new projects. It also serves clients that require an array of post-development support in programming, maintenance, and scaling existing products.
With top-notch technicians, QAs, programmers, game developers and mobile app developers in a talented pool, Cubix now has Aspired, an excellent development platform for remote hiring that expands your resource reach. Aspired’s engaging client portal with Slack integration allows clients to communicate with dedicated developers located remotely.
Since 2008, Cubix has been known for facilitating entrepreneurs and businesses regarding mobile app development and full-blown digital product development. This has led to long-term relationships with its wide client base.
For more information, please visit www.Aspired.io
