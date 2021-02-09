AVT’s RentEZ removes barrier to the installation of insertion valves
AVT's RentEZ has helped dozens of municipalities and private organizations to install insertion valves without the upfront cost of purchasing install equipment.
We want to make renting installation equipment convenient. Our RentEZ program makes it easier for companies to keep our valves in stock along with the tools required for installation.”ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Valve Technologies’ (AVT) RentEZ program has helped dozens of municipalities and private organizations to install insertion valves without the upfront cost of purchasing install equipment.
— AVT President Harry Gray
AVT’s EZ Valve can be installed on water pipes sized 1.5” to 24” without the need to shut off the water. This technology means control points can be added to water systems so when work does need to take place, only small areas need to be shut down. Many times, the EZ valve has ensured thousands of properties and businesses have maintained their water supply despite vital water line repair works taking place locally.
The EZ Valve has also proved its worth in commercial buildings and hospitals with a recent install being the creation of a control point in front of a hospital booster pump. This enabled vital work to take place without the hospital losing its water supply.
In the past installation of insertion valves has proved costly due to the up-front cost of purchasing the tool kits required to carry out the install. AVT identified this as a barrier to installation and created the RentEZ program which sees operators leased the tool kits for free or low cost, depending on the size of the valve being installed.
“We want to make purchasing installation equipment convenient for potential distributors and water utility operators,” said AVT President Harry Gray. “Our RentEZ program makes it easier for companies to keep our valves in stock along with the tools required for installation. This is an essential step in making our valuable solutions more broadly available for safe, swift line repairs that can be carried out without shutting off the water.”
The first subscribers to RentEZ have already seen successes according to Harry who points to an installation in New Mexico where a 20” AVT EZ Valve was installed in place of an inoperable valve controlling water flow from a million-gallon tank.
“This project was made possible through the RentEZ program,” Harry said. “By opening the door to broader distribution of our unique technology, we are giving more companies access to our products and enabling fast, reliable solutions for more end-users.”
About AVT
Advanced Valve Technologies (AVT), manufactures comprehensive solutions for the safe and sustainable repair and rehabilitation of critical water and gas infrastructure.
The company is best known for the AVT EZ Valve®, an award-winning inline insertion valve designed for quick and easy installation for emergency water line repair and planned pipeline maintenance, requiring no disruption in service.
AVT is part of ClockSpring|NRI a Houston-based manufacturer and provider of high-performance critical infrastructure construction and repair products and associated engineering support and training services. Clockspring|NRI solutions are used to construct, maintain, and rehabilitate pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, and civil structures. ClockSpring|NRI composite pipe repair systems and inline insertion valves are used in more than 75 countries and include industry-leading products such as Clock Spring™, AtlasTM, Syntho-Glass® XT, Scar-Guard®, Contour, and DiamondWrap® composite products, as well as the award-winning AVT EZ Valve for water and gas lines. All ClockSpring|NRI products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.AVTFittings.com, www.cs-nri.com
