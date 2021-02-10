Clear Aligners Industry Manufacturers Utilize Dental 3D Printing For Cost-Efficiency

Clear Aligners Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Clear Aligners Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology among clear aligners market trends. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement. Most clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing. According to aligners market analysis, in 2019, the Smile Direct Club collaborated with HP to produce 20 million 3D printed clear aligner dental molds in a year, which is around 50,000 aligners in a day.

Other major players covered in the clear aligners global market report are Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, SCHEU DENTAL, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, K Line Europe, Candid Co, DynaFlex, Smartee, and Clarus Company.

The global clear aligners market size was expected to decline from $2.08 billion in 2019 to $2.00 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.81%. The decline was mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. Patients have postponed non-emergency procedures, impacting the demand for clear aligners. The market is then expected to recover and reach $3.14 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 16.26%. North America accounts for the largest clear aligner market share, with Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Services Market - By Type (General Dentistry, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics And Oral Surgery), By End Use Industry, By Country, By Competitor, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-services-market

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-implants-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-x-ray-equipment-market-report

Medical Devices Market - By Type Of Product (Cardiovascular Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Surgical Equipment, Wound Care Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ent Devices And Neurology Devices), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-dental-equipment-global-market-report

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-dental-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.