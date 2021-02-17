Discovering Grander Rum

Grander Rum

High-quality, international award-winning Panamanian rum

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grander Rum comes in an elegant and modern 3/4 size bottle with a short neck and a very thick wooden cork stopper. It is a rum produced at the Las Cabras Distillery, which belongs to Proveedora Internacional de LIcores, S.A. (PILSA). (PILSA).

In this distillery, this rum is produced from sugar cane molasses. Fermentation is carried out using a custom-made pineapple yeast strain. Fermentation lasts between 24 and 72 hours. The rums are produced in a 5-column continuous distillation still.

They employ barrel aging and blending methods that are directly comparable to Cuban-style rum production.

Unlike other rums that contain additives such as sugar and glycerin, Grander is molasses, yeast, water, oak, and sun. The result is a fairly intense golden color and an aroma and flavor that will please the palate of bourbon drinkers.

Grander Rum is a premium blended Panama rum that has won multiple awards, including a prestigious gold at the San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2016.

The Grander Rum family consists of Grander 8-Year-Old, Grander 12-Year-Old, Single Barrel 8-Year-Old, Trophy Release, Barrel Series: Rye finished Rum.

