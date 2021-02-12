Getting to know Dented Brick and its rums

Dented Brick Distillery

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dented Brick Distillery is a company specialized in the production of craft spirits such as rum, gin, vodka, and whiskey. Its facilities have been located in the South Salt Lake industrial area since 2016.

This site is distinguished because it has spring water from an artesian well located on that property.

Tapping into this fresh spring water allows it to stand out from other craft distillers according to Marc Christensen, director of Dented Brick.

Antelope Island Rum was the first product launched by this distillery. It is a white rum made with organic green cane sugar, plus non-GMO molasses and Utah spring water.

The name of this distillery comes from the bricks of the original well driller's house, located in Salt Lake. Now those bricks are part of the brand's history. Dented Brick Distillery combines the craft spirit of spirits with the modern processes of today's distilleries.

Its beverages strive for excellence. For example, Antelope Island Rum was awarded a silver medal at the prestigious Denver International Spirits Competition. It previously received a bronze medal in the competition by the American Craft Spirits Association.

Since then, the family of rums has grown, now featuring Premium Craft Rum, Daddy Stump Peach Flavored Rum, Disco Nut Coconut Flavored Rum, Antelope Island Red Rum, Jan's Premium Craft Rum, Jan's Passion Fruit Flavored Rum, Jan's Pineapple Flavored Rum, and Jan's Mango Flavored Rum.

What RumRatings enthusiasts say about Antelope Island Rum

The RumRatings community has given it a score of 9 out of 10.

MashingMarc from the United States with 5 ratings said:

"This one of a kind island rum, from the salty island on the Great Salt Lake, has toasty aromas and flavors of candy corn, dark honey roasted nuts and stalks, latte, and a hint of paint with a satiny, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a peppery, intriguing, long finish with notes of vanilla cream, sweet and peppery spices, copper twang, and minerals and wet straw finish. A nice, spicy, and warming white rum that will pop in cocktails. Love it with cranberry and lime. Might make an amazing Manhattan or Old Fashioned".

