OLLAA Mobilizes to Press Congress as Ethiopian Political Prisoner Jawar Mohammed's Health Deteriorates
FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) is mobilizing its members across the United States to press the US Congress and the Biden Administration to intervene as the health of Ethiopian-Oromo political prisoners Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba deteriorates. Both Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba have been on hunger strike since January 27, 2021. Their hunger strike is in protest of the arrest and detention of their political supporters by Ethiopian security forces.
Members of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission visited Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba in prison and have confirmed the grave nature of the hunger strike. According to Daniel Bekele of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, "Very close supervision is required to prevent any grave threat to their health and life."
To learn more about OLLAA mobilization efforts, visit https://ollaa.org/hungerstrike
