Over $90 Million for Supportive Housing for Homeless Individuals

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that $90.4 million in state funding has been awarded for 20 projects to house New Yorkers experiencing or at risk of homelessness and provide supportive services aimed at addressing the root causes of housing instability. The projects, supported through New York State's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will create 629 units of permanent supportive housing, 30 units of transitional housing and 11 units of emergency housing that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness.

"Homelessness and housing insecurity are not just isolated issues that can be addressed with a one-shot solution - we need a holistic approach which connects vulnerable New Yorkers to housing options, but also to the services which help ensure they can once again be contributing members of their communities, especially in the age of COVID," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to these significant investments, we are continuing to grow these types of supportive housing options statewide and we will not rest until every New Yorker has a safe, stable place to call home."

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Every New Yorker deserves a roof over their head and the decency of a good home. This project will create over 600 housing units across New York State that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness. As we battle this pandemic, New York State remains committed to combating homelessness and providing supportive services to all New Yorkers."

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made available $128 million in capital funding for projects to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters - an amount double the allocation in 2020. An additional $37.6 million remains available for projects through the program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The Governor's 2022 Executive Budget continues funding for HHAP at $128 million, underscoring the state's commitment to the importance of supportive housing in combating homelessness.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Mike Hein said, "Supportive housing is a crucial component of our efforts to eradicate homelessness throughout New York State. Each of these projects will offer a new beginning for individuals and families who experience homelessness, and a safe, stable place where they can address underlying issues that contributed to their housing instability. I applaud Governor Cuomo for addressing homelessness throughout New York and advocating for the funding that makes these projects a reality."

The awards reflect Governor Cuomo's continued efforts to provide all New Yorkers with access to safe, affordable housing, which is reflected in the state's unprecedented $20 billion housing plan. So far, the plan has helped to build or preserve 7,000 units of supportive housing across the state, putting the state well on the way to achieving the goal of 15,000 created or preserved over 15 years.

Building on his commitment, Governor Cuomo's enacted 2021 state budget increased the available funding for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program from $64 million to $128 million for the 2020 awards. This funding includes $5 million earmarked for supportive housing for homeless veterans; $5 million for supportive housing for individuals with AIDS who are experiencing homelessness; and $1 million for necessary repairs to emergency shelters

Organizations receiving funding through this round of awards include: