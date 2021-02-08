Over $90 Million for Supportive Housing for Homeless Individuals
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that $90.4 million in state funding has been awarded for 20 projects to house New Yorkers experiencing or at risk of homelessness and provide supportive services aimed at addressing the root causes of housing instability. The projects, supported through New York State's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will create 629 units of permanent supportive housing, 30 units of transitional housing and 11 units of emergency housing that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness.
"Homelessness and housing insecurity are not just isolated issues that can be addressed with a one-shot solution - we need a holistic approach which connects vulnerable New Yorkers to housing options, but also to the services which help ensure they can once again be contributing members of their communities, especially in the age of COVID," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to these significant investments, we are continuing to grow these types of supportive housing options statewide and we will not rest until every New Yorker has a safe, stable place to call home."
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Every New Yorker deserves a roof over their head and the decency of a good home. This project will create over 600 housing units across New York State that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness. As we battle this pandemic, New York State remains committed to combating homelessness and providing supportive services to all New Yorkers."
The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made available $128 million in capital funding for projects to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters - an amount double the allocation in 2020. An additional $37.6 million remains available for projects through the program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
The Governor's 2022 Executive Budget continues funding for HHAP at $128 million, underscoring the state's commitment to the importance of supportive housing in combating homelessness.
Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Mike Hein said, "Supportive housing is a crucial component of our efforts to eradicate homelessness throughout New York State. Each of these projects will offer a new beginning for individuals and families who experience homelessness, and a safe, stable place where they can address underlying issues that contributed to their housing instability. I applaud Governor Cuomo for addressing homelessness throughout New York and advocating for the funding that makes these projects a reality."
The awards reflect Governor Cuomo's continued efforts to provide all New Yorkers with access to safe, affordable housing, which is reflected in the state's unprecedented $20 billion housing plan. So far, the plan has helped to build or preserve 7,000 units of supportive housing across the state, putting the state well on the way to achieving the goal of 15,000 created or preserved over 15 years.
Building on his commitment, Governor Cuomo's enacted 2021 state budget increased the available funding for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program from $64 million to $128 million for the 2020 awards. This funding includes $5 million earmarked for supportive housing for homeless veterans; $5 million for supportive housing for individuals with AIDS who are experiencing homelessness; and $1 million for necessary repairs to emergency shelters
Organizations receiving funding through this round of awards include:
- DePaul Properties, Inc., Genesee County - $4.8 million
This funding will help develop 20 units of supportive housing with 10 units for homeless individuals over the age of 55 and 10 units for homeless individuals living with a serious mental illness. The project includes the construction of a two-story addition to a building operated by DePaul in Batavia.
- HELP Development Corp, Kings County - $5 million
The project will develop 111 units of supportive housing for young adult families with children or pregnant women where the head of household is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. This is part of a larger 184-unit affordable housing project in Brooklyn and will involve the demolition of several existing buildings.
- AIM Independent Living Center, Steuben County - $1 million
The Batavia Apartments will include five units of supportive housing in Corning to serve homeless young adults and youth aging out of foster care. The project will rehabilitate a former pediatrician's office, transforming the first floor into a community room with kitchen, laundry room and two apartments, with the second floor containing the remaining units.
- Housing Works, Inc., Kings County - $3.9 million
The Pitkin Avenue Residence will include 21 units of supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals in Brooklyn living with HIV/AIDS and serious mental illness, and substance use disorder. This is part of a larger 36-unit affordable housing project, involving the demolition of an existing two-story building and the new construction of an eight-story building with a large community room, a landscaped rear patio and roof patio, laundry, and other amenities.
- HELP Development Corp, Kings County - $3 million
The funding will help develop 43 units of supportive housing for chronically homeless single adults who have serious mental illness or substance use disorder. This is part of a larger 71-unit project, which involves demolishing the existing buildings on the site.
- CAMBA Housing Ventures, Inc., Kings County - $7.5 million
The Hart will include 38 units of supportive housing, with 34 units reserved for homeless individuals over the age of 55, and four units for homeless families with at least one individual living with serious mental illness. The project is part of a nine-story 57-unit affordable housing development and a component of Vital Brooklyn, a $1.4 billion state initiative to address chronic economic and racial disparities in eight of the borough's high-need communities.
- East House Corporation, Monroe County - $7.4 million
The Canal Street Apartments will feature 70 units of supportive housing serving individuals experiencing homelessness who suffer from serious mental illness, substance use disorder or are chronically homeless. The project is part of a larger 123-unit affordable housing project on a formerly industrial site and will involve the rehabilitation of a 120-year-old vacant historic building.
- West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, Inc., Bronx County - $4.8 million
Fischer Park includes 32 units of supportive housing serving individuals experiencing homelessness who suffer from serious mental illness and are over 55. This is part of a larger 105-unit project, which includes the construction of a nine-story building in the Bronx on vacant land owned by New York City.
- Homes for Heroes, Rockland County - $4.4 million
Homes for Heroes Veterans Apartments includes 14 units of supportive housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. This project is the second part of a two-phase project that created eight units of supportive housing on six acres of Camp Shanks, a former military station.
- Person Centered Housing Options, Inc., Monroe County - $4.3 million
Cecilia's Place will include 15 units of supportive housing to serve chronically homeless individuals. The project will rehabilitate a three-story building in Rochester that will eventually be added to the Historic Register.
- Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company, Inc., Erie County - $3 million
West Side Homes will include 15 units of supportive housing serving individuals experiencing homelessness and families where the head of the household has a serious mental illness or substance use disorder. The project is part of a larger 49-unit development, which will rehabilitate two buildings and construct 14 new structures across 11 sites.
- Citizen Advocates, Inc., Franklin County - $4.8 million
Harrison Place will include 20 units of supportive housing serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness, where the head of household suffers from serious mental illness or substance use disorder. This is part of a 40-unit project that will construct a four-story building with commercial space on its first floor.
- Open Door Mission, Monroe County - $6.6 million
The Miller Building will include 24 units of supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and who suffer from serious mental illness or substance use disorder, including units reserved for chronically homeless individuals and survivors of domestic violence. The project will rehabilitate a vacant historic property in Rochester located next door to Open Door Mission's Samaritan House emergency shelter.
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, Albany County - $2.2 million
The Mary Ann will include 12 units of supportive housing for formerly incarcerated individuals re-entering the community. The project includes a substantial rehabilitation of a one-story building in the city of Albany.
- St. Paul's Center, Inc., Albany County - $4.1 million
Senior Housing Options will provide 16 units of supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness who are older than 55, or who suffer from serious mental illness or substance use disorder. The project in Colonie will renovate the second floor of this two-story building including an addition.
- Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, Inc., Albany County - $1.3 million
Sheridan Hollow Housing III will create three units of supportive housing for families where the head of household is chronically homeless. An existing three-story building in the city of Albany will be substantially rehabilitated.
- Community Access, Inc., Bronx County - $7 million
Baez Place will include 86 units of supportive housing to serve individuals experiencing homelessness who suffer from serious mental illness or are frail and elderly. This is part of a larger project with 154 units in two high-rise buildings connected on the ground floor by a corridor.
- Fortune Society, Inc., New York County - $7 million
The Castle III will include 58 units of supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness or who were formerly incarcerated. This is part of a larger 82-unit project that will include referrals from New York City shelters, jails, and prisons in New York State.
- Veterans Outreach Center, Inc., Monroe County - $2 million
Richard's House will include 30 units of emergency and transitional housing for homeless veterans with a mental health diagnosis, who are physically disabled, or have a substance use disorder. The project will rehabilitate and expand the existing facility in Rochester.
- Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc., Schenectady County - $6.2 million
Cara House will include 37 units of supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals and formerly incarcerated individuals re-entering the community. The project also includes 11 emergency studio units on the first floor of the three-story building in the city of Schenectady.
The Homeless Housing Assistance Program provides capital grants and loans to not-for-profit corporations, charitable and religious organizations, and municipalities to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate housing for persons who are unable to secure adequate housing without special assistance. The grants are awarded through a competitive process by the New York State Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation, a public benefit corporation staffed by OTDA.
Through this program, New York State has appropriated more than $1.2 billion toward the development of supportive housing. In total, the program has created more than 22,000 units of housing to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness.