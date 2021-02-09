House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Co-Chair of the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) applauded the recently released proposal from House Democrats to provide $3,000 per child to tens of millions of American families, with the goal of addressing child poverty as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package.
You just read:
Hoyer, Lee Applaud Congressional Proposal to Expand Child Tax Credit, Reduce Child Poverty
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.