Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,886 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer, Lee Applaud Congressional Proposal to Expand Child Tax Credit, Reduce Child Poverty

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Co-Chair of the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) applauded the recently released proposal from House Democrats to provide $3,000 per child to tens of millions of American families, with the goal of addressing child poverty as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package.

You just read:

Hoyer, Lee Applaud Congressional Proposal to Expand Child Tax Credit, Reduce Child Poverty

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.