When You Break The Ground. Do You Get To Walk On it? - Acclaimed Actor and Comedian, Jason Stuart

Jason Stuart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One name comes to mind when you think of one of the most prolific character actors, who's also an outrageous, openly gay stand-up comic; Jason Stuart. For the last few years, Stuart has been asking this question; "When you break the ground do you get to walk on it?" Jason Stuart has reached the peak of success after years of steady work in film & television and on stage, with over 250 credits on his IMDB page. "For the past few years, people have begun to approach me and say, 'you're that guy," Stuart explains.

Stuart is, along with Mitch Hara, the co-star, co-writer and co-producer of the hit Amazon comedy series "Smothered". The outrageous series tells the story of a long-time hateful Jewish gay couple who are unable to stand each other anymore. Yet, they can't afford to divorce. Recently, he just finished filming "Goliath" episode 6 starring Billy Bob Thornton opposite J.K. Simmons on Amazon. He is currently featured in the thriller "Immortal", starring Dylan Baker, Tony Todd and Robin Barlett, opposite Samm Levine. Also available on demand, he plays "Joe," a private investigator who deals with spy equipment. Perhaps most excitingly, he plays a Polish immigrant in the dark comedy "Tribes", starring & produced by Jake Hunter that had its premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, is now heading to Cannes, and is being considered for an Oscar nomination. Jake Hunter, Adam Waheed and DeStorm Power also starred from filmmaker Nino Aldi.

Just as his identity as a gay man has not fully defined his career, Jason is also proud of how he has kept his reputation as a comedian while still flourishing as an actor. “I’ve always thought about myself as an actor first, comedian second,” he says. “When I think of what I want to do with the next phase of my career, I think about being a great character actor. I revered the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, his ability to always disappear into his characters, no matter the role. He was a character actor who happened to be a movie star.” Jason’s new comedy CD, "I’m The Daddy And I Have Candy” will be dropping Feb 19th on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes and more.

He also just starred in the short “Hank” from director Hongyu Li and co-starring Jay Disney, about a gay couple who consider an open relationship, which continues to earn praise at numerous festivals, including winning the Best LGBTQ Short at this year’s Los Angeles International Film Festival. In Hongyu "Neo" Li's sophomore film, which is available on REVRY Stuart has already received rave reviews and many other award nominations and wins were given to the film. After seeing his performances in the Sundance hits "Tangerine", as Joey the doorman & a made on iPhone comedy, and "The Birth of a Nation", a historical drama & breakthrough performance as Joseph Randall, one of the villainous plantation owners at the wrong end of a rebellion, Li approached Stuart with the role of Hank.

For Jason, one of the most significant moments in his recent career was being cast as Joseph Randall, in Nate Parker’s searing historical drama, “The Birth of a Nation.” Being cast by Parker was a sign for Stuart that he had turned the corner from funny gay comic to established character actor. “I remember Nate saying to me that part of what he wanted was my activism,” he recalls. “He wanted advocates for different communities, and he knew that I’d represented not just the LGBTQ community, but I’ve worked on behalf of Black Lives Matter, the homeless, youth, and Jewish causes.”

At the same time, taking on the role of an empowered racist in 1831 Virginia also allowed Jason to reflect on his own evolving complex identity. “How can I be gay and Jewish and have white privilege?” he found himself wondering through working on Parker’s film. “It helped me establish this new part of my career, and it changed me as an actor and a human being,” he says of the experience. “To tell the history of this man, Nat Turner, who had the audacity, tenaciousness and self-esteem as a black man, in 1831, to stand up against his slave owners knowing he would be murdered. Is he mentally ill? A martyr? Touched by God? To be part of that story, to work with talented people like Nate Parker and Armie Hammer, was exactly what I wanted my career to be about.”

As an activist, his work has always been an incremental part of his life. He said, "When you go up to the success elevator, take people with you." With that philosophy, Stuart is currently the National Co-Chair of the SAG AFTRA LGBT Committee. He was given the Jose Julio Sarria International Civil Rights Award for his work with the group, which was provided by the International Imperial Court System and The Persist Award. For 6 years, he has also chaired the Lifeworks Mentoring Program comedy shows and continues to mentor both straight and LGBTQ performers.

His autobiography, "Shut Up, I'm Talking!" from CCB Publishing, has been receiving outstanding reviews on Amazon. It’s the funny, poignant story of a gay Jewish boy whose life changed after seeing Funny Girl at a second-run movie theatre in Hollywood. “I thought to myself, I’m in love with Omar Sharif – who am I left to be but Barbra Streisand! And I’m a guy... Oy!” It’s about surviving a crazy family who survived the Holocaust and clearing up the wreckage of one’s past while learning how to become a man.

Stuart is someone to keep your eyes on. His contributions to the film industry and LGBTQ community have proven to be nothing short of extraordinary.

IMDB: Http://www.Imdb.me/JasonStuart

Website: Http://www.JasonStuart.com

Series: Http://www.SmotheredTV.com

"Shut Up, I'm Talking!" Book: Https://www.amazon.com/Shut-Up-Im-Talking-Hollywood/dp/1771433930