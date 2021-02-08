Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Poland : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Poland

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

February 8, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After a long period of uninterrupted growth, Poland is experiencing a pandemic-induced recession, though strong policy actions have limited the damage. The economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter of 2020, but the second wave of the virus has delayed the recovery. A strong and effective policy response has supported economic activity and prevented destructive losses of employment and bankruptcies. Following the recession in 2020, Poland is well positioned for recovery. The pandemic will remain a constraint until the assumed administration of vaccines over the course of 2021. Resiliency in the corporate sector and labor markets, aided by strong policy support, should foster a strong rebound. Sizeable new EU grants would also facilitate an increase in investment and boost growth. The course of the pandemic and ultimate success of vaccines remains a fundamental risk.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/035

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

February 8, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513568577/1934-7685

Stock No:

1POLEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

88

Republic of Poland : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Poland

