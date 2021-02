UPDATE: Death Investigation in Hayward, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. –The Hayward Police Department has requested the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigate a death in Hayward, Wis. that occurred on the early morning of Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on February 1, 2021, law enforcement were called to a residence in the city of Hayward on a report that a man had broken into an individual’s residence and held the resident hostage. The resident eventually escaped and called law enforcement. Law enforcement responded to the residence, negotiated with the man, and a long standoff ensued. After some time the man was no longer responsive to law enforcement commands. Law enforcement sent a camera-robot into the residence and discovered the man deceased.

The deceased man has been identified as Terry L. Carlson, age 45, of Hayward. An autopsy by a medical examiner at Midwest Medical has identified the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No law enforcement personnel or other involved individuals were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol. Law enforcement also assisting are Lac Courte Oreilles Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Sawyer County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.