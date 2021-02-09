Felony Charges Filed Against Burnett County Assistant District Attorney

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that Daniel Steffen, age 50, was charged with three counts of representations depicting nudity. Each count is a Class I Felony, punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than 3 years and 6 months, or both.

The complaint alleges Mr. Steffen created recordings of himself engaged in sexual activity with two separate victims at his Polk County home in 2018. The complaint further alleges that the victims told investigators that the recordings were made without their knowledge or consent.

Mr. Steffen is currently an Assistant District Attorney in Burnett County.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant Attorney General David Maas is prosecuting the case.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Steffen is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mr. Steffen has been summoned to appear at an initial appearance on February 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.