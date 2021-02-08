Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,852 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on CBO Analysis of the Raise the Wage Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on a new report by the Congressional Budget Office on the effects of the Raise the Wage Act:

“The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s projections for the Raise the Wage Act demonstrate just how important this legislation is. According to its report, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would greatly benefit American workers and their families. Nearly a million people would be lifted out of poverty, and 27 million workers in our country would see a pay increase. This legislation would provide an economic stimulus in the form of $333 billion in additional income for American households.  At the same time, we would see major savings due to lower federal spending on safety net programs.    “The case for enacting this legislation is clear and compelling, and we ought to be investing in our workers and helping them attain economic security and access opportunities to get ahead. I thank Chairman Scott for championing this legislation and look forward to bringing it to the Floor again in the 117th Congress.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on CBO Analysis of the Raise the Wage Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.