Secretary Hargett Presented Cumberland County Student Abbigail Miller with Award for Second Place in Civics Essay Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Cumberland County High School student Abbigail Miller with an award today for her second-place finish in the statewide 2020 Civics Essay Contest for students who served as poll officials in the presidential election.

“Through her experience working at her local polling location and helping voters cast their ballots Abbi said she learned the importance of exercising your civic duty and serving in your community,” said Secretary Hargett. “She also said she would like to work as a poll official again for the next election. Tennessee is fortunate to have young people like Abbi and the many others who stepped up to serve as poll officials.”

This year’s civics essay contest was open to any Tennessee high school student, age 16 or older, who worked as a poll official during early voting or on Election Day for the presidential election.

First, second and third place winners were chosen from each Grand Division. For her second-place finish, Miller received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.

This essay contest is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the essay contest and our other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.