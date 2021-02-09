Instant Financial Joins UKG Connect Technology Partner Program

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Financial, the leading earned wage access provider whose service is free to both businesses and their employees, has joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program. This collaborative ecosystem of solution providers works with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to deliver integrations, applications, and innovations that provide a simplified and more connected technology experience at work. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Instant Financial and UKG Dimensions (formerly Workforce Dimensions from Kronos) can benefit from greater employee commitment and engagement. While extending free earned wage access to their employees, businesses see a demonstrable improvement in turnover and absenteeism. This ultimately saves the expense of recruiting, onboarding and training new workers.

“Instant Financial and UKG Dimensions make a perfect technology partnership,” said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Instant Financial, makers of Instant Pay, an earned wage access platform. “At Instant Financial, our vision is to bridge the gap between workday and payday by providing employees with free access to pay they’ve earned, when they need it. Our partnership will move this vision forward more quickly by aligning our Instant Pay platform with UKG, whose HCM and workforce management solutions start the payroll process for tens of thousands of organizations. We’re excited to bring this vital employee benefit to a broader audience.”

UKG Dimensions is a cloud-native global workforce management suite that delivers real-time operational insights to unburden managers and empower employees. UKG Dimension’s intelligent platform enables a powerful platform-as-a-service partner model with a robust application programming interface (API) framework. This provides unprecedented extensibility to data and system resources to reimagine common people processes with a seamless user experience.

“At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees,” said Mike May, senior director, UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, UKG. “By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, we’re able to solve critical business problems in novel ways. This empowers our customers with more opportunities to improve the employee experience, achieve new operational efficiencies, and extend the value of their UKG investment.”

About Instant Financial
Instant Financial, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, provides employers and employees with a free earned wage access solution. This vital benefit gives employees access to money they have earned after every shift. In return, businesses see improved employee engagement and retention because they have built a bridge between workday and payday. More information at www.instant.co.

Instant Financial Joins UKG Connect Technology Partner Program

