GiveASisterAHug Talk Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- GiveASisterAHug was created as a platform to allow Women of all Ethnic Backgrounds to Meet and Chat Virtually not just during a Crisis but as a support system before and after a Crisis to uplift along with empowering each other to take one more step to having everything under control. Sometimes life can get a little hectic and you just need someone to listen even if they do not have answer or solution, sometimes talking about it to someone who will not judge you but listen with a non-judgmental ear.
GiveASisterAHug is currently residing on YouTube which makes it easier for other Women to view past shows before they feel comfortable joining us. Whenever we do a show and post on Social Media Sites like Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook we always use #GiveASisterAHug so all of the shows can be exposed to anyone who needs a hug.
During the pandemic we created a virtual talk show a place of no judgement, where Women can build relationships, talk about their problems and grow together. The show will addresses topics such as stress, anxiety, relationships, sex and celebrate with other Women on their business journeys. Also, we want to show that Women can work together and have fun without the need to compete with each other. The overall goal for #GiveASisterAHug is to create a safe environment for Women to connect, grow and empower each other.
Here is the link to GiveASisterAHug YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4UOIARUlDqLa1qAfkmb_ZqOjMur5g2Cp
Erica Roberts
Erica Roberts
GiveASisterAHug
+1 504-975-1142
giveasisterahug@gmail.com
