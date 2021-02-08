Senator Collett Visits Vaccine Distribution at Bucks County Adult Day Health Center

Bucks County, Pa. – February 8, 2021 — On Friday, February 5, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks, Democratic Chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee) visited “My Dayhouse,” an Ashram Adult Day Health Center in Chalfont to observe the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Just over one hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were provided by the Sellersville Pharmacy and administered to pre-registered seniors from My Dayhouse and home health aides in Phase 1A.

“I appreciate the opportunity to share in this exciting moment as some of our local seniors and healthcare workers receive this lifesaving vaccine,” said Senator Collett. “The dedicated team from Sellersville Pharmacy followed every protocol and ensured that these precious doses went into the arms of our most vulnerable community members. I am grateful to them for remaining on the front lines of this fight.”

“We are grateful to Sellersville Pharmacy and the Pharmacist Jignesh Patel for helping us out to serve the community,” said Mrs. Damini Patel, Director of My Dayhouse. “We appreciate Senator Collett’s visit and support. Good things happen when we work together!”

As a registered nurse, Senator Collett was even able to assist the healthcare providers by administering shots. “As healers and caregivers, it’s in our nature to want to do our part. So many nonpracticing and retired healthcare professionals want to help with this process,” said Senator Collett. “Sadly, we don’t yet have the number of doses or the scaled-up logistical systems in place in Pennsylvania to take advantage of these willing volunteers. I will continue to advocate on behalf of my constituents and all Pennsylvanians to ensure that our Department of Health hears our concerns, addresses its shortcomings and strives to do much, much better.”

