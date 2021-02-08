All In Compliance Launches Compliance Certification Program for CRAs
All In Compliance, a subsidiary of Data Facts, Inc., has announced the rollout of the Compliance Certification Program for consumer reporting agencies.MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All In Compliance, a subsidiary of Data Facts, Inc., has announced the rollout of the very first Compliance Certification Program for consumer reporting agencies.
The program utilizes a fully innovative Learner Management System (LMS) that features a self-paced, comprehensive, and interactive way for CRA compliance personnel and all levels of management to earn a Compliance Certification.
“This type of consistent compliance training is a great way to demonstrate that we, as an industry, appreciate our responsibilities to consumers, to integrity, to maximum accuracy and to safeguarding data,” says Jackie Drziak, EVP of All In Compliance, and founder of the program.
The program is comprised of 13 interactive modules with intermittent quizzes designed to measure student progress. Among the modules included are regulatory responsibilities, consumer complaint management, information security, consumer disputes, auditing, and more.
Upon conclusion of the course, students may take a comprehensive assessment to test their knowledge, and are presented with a certification subject to an 80% passing grade. CRAs may choose to pursue certifications for individual employees, or an enterprise compliance certification, which can be obtained through course completion by all compliance and management staff.
“It’s more important than ever for CRAs to be in compliance with industry requirements, regulations and data safeguarding. The goal of the Compliance Certification Program is to provide them the tools to master these critical functions.” says Drziak.
The Compliance Certification is available now, and organizations can enroll at academyaic.com.
About All In Compliance
All In Compliance provides customized compliance services for consumer reporting agencies, giving them the tools and support they need to navigate industry regulations and requirements. From compliance and data security awareness trainings to fully outsourced compliance services, All In Compliance’s mission is to help your organization operate safely and efficiently in accordance with essential industry procedures.
Matt Holmes
All In Compliance
+1 4136424312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn