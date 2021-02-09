Transaction.Capital Set to become the Premier Investment Banking Firm for the Middle Market
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transaction.Capital is a Dallas based Investment Banking firm that seeks to learn about the goals and interests of companies and earn the opportunity to be their trusted advisor for all of their transactions. They proudly serve corporations, family businesses and financial sponsors primarily in the Middle Market across a wide range of industries.
If your project falls into any of the categories below, they can help you:
Growth Equity / Venture
Growth Capital / VC is an equity investment, usually a minority investment, for companies seeking capital to expand operations, enter new markets without a change of control of the business.
Recapitalization
Recapitalization is a corporate reorganization involving substantial change in company's capital structure. Realigning the capitalization table with strategic partners for your success.
M&A Playbook
Mergers & Acquisition playbook is a tactical plan to acquire a select group of targeted businesses to exponentially grow valuation for the near term.
Mezzanine | Preferred
Mezzanine debt and preferred equity are fantastic vehicles to help companies with great cash flow and strong EBITDA for growth expansion. These can be combined with Growth, Recapitalization, and M&A projects.
The Founder of Transaction.Capital, Robbie Das, has over twenty years of experience and has worked with several leading institutional investors to raise billions of debt & equity capital for mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and successful exits to strategic buyers, public markets, and private equity organizations. Robbie has extensive experience in managing complex operations and financing projects, with significant experience in acquisition financing and recapitalizations, as well as debt restructuring. Robbie has an MBA from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from Case Western Reserve University as well as a Series 79, Series 63 and SIE securities registrations.
About Transaction.Capital
Transaction.Capital is a Dallas based Investment Banking firm that seeks to learn about the goals and interests of companies and earn the opportunity to be their trusted advisor for all of their transactions. They proudly serve corporations, family businesses and financial sponsors primarily in the Middle Market across a wide range of industries.
The principals of Transaction.Capital are licensed investment banking agents, offering securities through M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated broker-dealer.
Member FINRA/SiPC. 4151 N. Mulberry Drive, Suite 252 Kansas City, MO 64116.
Robbie Das
Robbie Das
Transaction.Capital
+1 917-763-1729
rdas@transaction.capital
