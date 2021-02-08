CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION INVITES PROPOSALS FOR THE ANNUAL RANDY WHEELOCK RESEARCH AWARD

Proposals related to finding a cure for CHM are due by March 31, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to welcome proposal submissions for the Annual Randy Wheelock Research Award. The award designation recognizes emerging scientists and research professionals working on choroideremia (CHM) or related vision loss issues. Eligible recipients will be either doctoral or post-doctoral candidates and professionals, and awards will be granted in the amount of $50,000.

Awarded for the first time in 2020, it celebrates the decades-long advocacy of its namesake, Randy Wheelock, to find treatment or a cure for CHM. As CRF’s Chief Advisor for Research and Therapy Development, Randy was an integral part of the organization’s achievements over the years. He collaborated with researchers and other rare disease groups to leverage assets and scientific knowledge in search of treatment options and a cure for CHM.

Randy became actively involved with CRF in 2007 following the diagnosis of his son with CHM. As a devoted husband and father, Randy changed gears and worked tirelessly to learn all that he could about the retina and Choroideremia. He was a businessman who turned himself into a scientist and would not take “no” for an answer.

Individuals interested in applying for the Annual CRF Randy Wheelock Research Award should submit a one-page executive proposal, including a lay language summary of their project, budget and resume/CV, to info@curechm.org by March 31, 2021.

For more information about proposal requirements and all the research studies that the CRF supports, please visit curechm.org/research/.

