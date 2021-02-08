TranscriptionWing: 2021 QRCA Annual Conference Silver Sponsor
Civicom TranscriptionWing™ was a silver sponsor at this year’s annual Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA) conference held on February 1-5.
QRCA supporter TranscriptionWing™ showcased its expertise and capabilities beneficial to qualitative researchers in deriving insights from accurately transcribed interviews and focus group recordings.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
TranscriptionWing™ is one of the leading transcribing services that still offers reliable human transcriptions that ensure accuracy and confidentiality. By providing expertly transcribed documents from market research recordings, TranscriptionWing™ enables insight professionals to derive insights, helping to reduce the time required to review multiple hours of audio or video. TranscriptionWing™ also offers verbatim options that can capture every utterance from recordings, making sure that no important detail gets lost or misinterpreted - a valuable necessity in accurate market research.
QRCA’s first-ever fully virtual annual conference was themed “Diversify. Discover. Design the Vision'' and offered participants access to new insights, practical solutions, and best practices from members of the qualitative research community as well as fresh perspectives from notable thought leaders. The event gathered various qualitative professionals as well as service providers including TranscriptionWing™, Civicom® Marketing Research Services, and
CCam™ focus.
About QRCA
The QRCA is a not-for-profit association of consultants involved in the design and implementation of qualitative research – focus groups, in-depth interviews, in-context and observational research, and more. QRCA’s goal is to promote excellence in the field of qualitative research by pooling experience and expertise to create a base of shared knowledge.
About TranscriptionWing™
TranscriptionWing™ delivers high quality, accurate transcriptions to all industry sectors, including finance, market research, technology, healthcare, as well as to legal, educational, and religious organizations. Flexible turnaround options range from four hours to five days at competitive rates. TranscriptionWing™ solutions also include automated voice-to-text transcription clean-up as well as InSummary™, a meeting minutes summary service.
TranscriptionWing™ is a service of Civicom® Inc., a global leader in proprietary audio conferencing technology, online meeting software, web technology tools, and superior recording capabilities. For more information, call +1-203-413-2414 or visit https://www.transcriptionwing.com.
