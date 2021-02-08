Mister Bermuda Launches All-Inclusive Lawn Care Service in Austin
No Contracts, No Salespeople, No confusionAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mister Bermuda is launching a Green Industry lawn care company in the Austin, Texas area. The company is poised to be the best lawn care service in Austin. Mister Bermuda treats Bermuda and Zoysia grass only, a specialty unique to the lawn industry, allowing the company to be hyper-focused and provide the best quality grass care. In Texas, Bermuda grass is the most earth friendly type of grass, as it requires less water than other variants like St. Augustine grass. Most new homes built in the area are only installing Bermuda grass. Mister Bermuda believes Bermuda grass is the future in the Austin area.
“Being hyper-focused allows us to build incredible systems for this type of grass,” said company Co-Founder Ete AhPing. “It allows us to offer an amazing lawn care plan with excellent results. Our goal is to give the best customer experience in our industry. The customer relationship is everything to us.”
The Mister Bermuda lawn plan is different from most lawn care plans. They have identified the most common problems that homeowners deal with and tackle each one. The plans offered are all-inclusive and not only provide lawn care, but also fungus and insect problems—without extra fees. Mister Bermuda has no contracts, no salespeople, and no confusion.
AhPing added, “This company is about service and creating a great experience for the customer, not just making money. We have already founded other successful companies and do not need to rely solely on this one for income. That gives us the freedom to create the company we’ve always wanted. We can put time, all the knowledge we’ve accumulated, and care into what we are building. We can use the best products. We can really do things the right way!”
Mister Bermuda emphasizes the use of organic fertilizers along with organic soil conditioners in almost every situation. Their shrub program tries to use organic fertilizers whenever possible, too. For weed control in beds, they prefer to use an organic Roundup alternative. For lawns they practice Common Sense Controls (CSC), including spot treatments, smart products that don’t run off, and very well-trained technicians.
Co-Founders Ete AhPing and John Walters, both lawn care veterans. Walters has built and sold many lawn care, tree, and pest control companies across the United States. AhPing has work from small start-ups to one of the largest companies on the East Coast. He has also owned and built many companies and currently owns a lawn care company in Utah with four locations.
Together, their combined experience results in the best lawn care possible. John has been a lawn wizard for over 30 years, amazing at soil and landscape microbiology science. AhPing is a turf expert as well as an expert in branding, growth, systems, and sales. Mister Bermuda is the culmination of a partnership with over 55 years of experience in the industry. The pair plans to open four Mister Bermuda locations over the next five years.
For more information or to get an instant quote and sign up for a plan, visit www.MisterBermuda.com.
