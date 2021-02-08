Building Your Defenses
A practical and effective system of self-protection and defenseCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, it is important to be able to protect ourselves without having to rely too much on professional help or law-enforcement. There won’t always be a cop or a security officer around when a crime happens, and it falls unto us to deal with the problem ourselves. It can take just a few moments for a crime to go from bad to worse and during those precious seconds, it is important to know what to do, or even better, how to prevent it from happening in the first place. Crime Prevention & Security Program by Louis G. Valmond can help.
Louis Valmond is an English professional safety and security expert with decades of work experience which he cultivated when he moved to and worked in the US. He has an Occupational Safety and Health degree from the University of Minnesota, has worked as Minneapolis Electric Steel’s Safety Director, Milwaukee County’s Director of Safety and Security, and Charlotte County’s Security Supervisor. His book is drawn from his many years of experience and is meant to teach everyone the practical approach to security and preventing crimes.
According to the FBI, there were 7.2 million reports of property crime back in 2018 alone, ranging from simple burglary to motor vehicle theft, to breaking and entering. This book aims to give a very practical approach to self-defense and security, meant for anyone to be able to understand and apply it on a daily basis. It has numerous tips to all sorts of safety and security issues, from pickpockets to home intruders.
This book is a must-have for people looking to keep themselves and their property safer than before. Order your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter