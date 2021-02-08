Taking the Initiative
A definitive, proactive guide on security and safetyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the FBI, at least 7.2 million property crimes, from carjacking and theft, to breaking and entering, were reported back in 2018. Statistically speaking, there is a very high probability that one day you will go through something similar. This is why author Louis G. Valmond’s book, Crime Prevention & Security Program, is essential. This book will give you everything you need to know on what to do when such an incident occurs, in order to come out at the end alive, safe, and with your properties intact and secure.
A safety expert with decades of experience under his belt, Valmond, who hails from England, learned the ropes on safety and security when he moved to the US. His education includes an Occupational Safety and Health degree from the University of Minnesota, along with personal experience gained in his travels all over the country. He applied his knowledge in his profession, working once as a Safety Director in Minneapolis Electric Steel, and then as Director of Safety Security in Milwaukee County, as well as a Security Supervisor in Charlotte County in Florida.
The book is a no-nonsense, easy-to-understand guide on various principles on safety and security. Its pages include various tips and tactics, from protecting one’s self from pickpockets, to keeping cars and houses safe, to dealing with a dangerous intruder in the home. Valmond speaks simply and briefly, allowing the reader to understand very quickly what needs to be done and get started on protecting themselves immediately.
Crime Prevention & Security Program is definitely essential for anyone looking to improve their security measures. Get your copy right now!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter