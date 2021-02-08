Active Protection and Prevention
Everything you need to know to keep yourself, your family, and your property safeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018 alone there were 7.2 million reported property crimes, according to the FBI. Everything from vehicle theft to breaking, entering, and burglaring. With such a high number of crimes, it is almost inevitable that sooner or later, you would be on the receiving end of one such incident, and knowing what to do in that situation could spell the difference between life and death. Crime Prevention & Security Program by author Louis G. Valmond is the quick and very practical guide to help you learn what you need about protection.
Louis Valmond got his education and experience in safety and security when he moved to the US from England. He attained his Occupational Safety and Health Degree in University of Minnesota, and then travelled all over the US to further his experience even more. He worked as a Safety Director in Minneapolis Electric Steel, and then as Director of Safety Security in Milwaukee County. He created the University of Wisconsin’s Safety and Security Internship program for students before finally moving to Florida to be a Security Supervisor in Charlotte County.
Valmond’s work is simple to understand, and very quickly applicable. Information within includes tips on how to protect one’s self from pickpockets, how to prevent or deal with home intruders, how to keep your vehicles and other properties safe, and so on. Valmond doesn’t beat around the bush, and he quickly gives out the important information so the reader can take action quickly.
The book is a must-have for people looking to know how to protect themselves.
