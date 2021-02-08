LUDDY DAVE, Introducing Africa’s New Sound
Nigerian Music Act LUDDY DAVE Ushers In The AfroHybrid Sound.LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Lucky Oguns, also known as Luddy Dave is a recording artiste, singer, songwriter, and performer currently signed to Top Rock Entertainment. Although He does contemporary African music, He appreciates all forms of music. His music style is unique as it is a mix of several Afro genres, AfroHybrid. AfroHybrid is a music genre that feeds the body, soul and mind.
Through His music, He shares messages with spiritual, emotional and serious as To Him, music is more than just a hobby, it is life.
His music journey started when growing up on the streets of the ancient city of warriors, Ibadan. At the age of nine, He joined the choir of His local church and grew to become its lead singer. The experience helped to hone His music talent and led him on a quest for more.
As a member of the choir, He wrote soul touching songs based on events around him drawing inspiration from established acts like Plantashun Boys, Styl Plus, R.Kelly, Mary J. Blige and several other great musicians, an experience that made him realize he could pursue music as a career and also shaped him as a person.
With a determination to make music His purpose in life, He left Nigeria for South Africa. Adapting to life in a new country was far from easy, but He found refuge still in music. He quickly set about my passion, and in no time started gaining people's attention. Soon He became a local favorite and was rewarded with several invitational performances in clubs across Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. This was in addition to regular gigs at the Royal Hotel in Johannesburg.
After several years of playing music in South Africa, He realized that you cannot give away, without giving home first and this informed His decision to return to Nigeria and sign with a new record label and 4am management company to help actualize my dream.
Fans can expect thrilling, consistent and evergreen AfroHybrid vibes in His music as Smile His first single under the New Label released on the 8th of February, 2021 is already racking in Numbers and editorial features across Streaming Platforms and music stores.
otoabasi bassey
RAD Digital
+234 813 047 2454
oteejoe@raddigital.africa
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter