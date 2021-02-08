Brynk partners with Whereby to plant 1 million trees to create Whereby’s Impact Forest
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brynk, the cutting-edge environmental start-up, has partnered with Whereby, the international video conferencing provider, in what is the biggest effort to date for both companies in their mission towards solving the climate crisis and making a positive impact for people and communities around the world.
Whereby has committed to having 1 million new trees planted – a tree after every three video calls hosted on their platform – across protected sites in Kenya, Mozambique and Madagascar, an area equivalent to 137 football pitches or 3704 tennis courts. The Whereby Impact Forest will absorb approximately 410,000 Tonnes, which is equivalent to taking 5,700 cars off the road. The 1 million trees planted will provide jobs for 150 people over the course of this year, lifting families and communities out of poverty.
The Whereby Impact Forest sets an example for other businesses to make ethical purchasing decisions by providing flexible working solutions with environmental, societal, and personal benefits at no extra cost.
Users of the Whereby video conferencing platform will be offered a unique opportunity to further their carbon offset, by receiving a discount when planting their own Brynk Forest or supporting other Brynk carbon projects.
Ryan Bonnici, CMO of Whereby commented: "We are proud of this initiative: it demonstrates another example of our strong commitment to sustainability, which is part of the Whereby DNA. The partnership with Brynk allows us to contribute to the restoration and rebalancing of the environment whilst also raising awareness and engaging our employees and customers in the critical mission to fight the climate crisis.
This partnership further reinforces our steadfast commitment to investing in a better future for people and the planet. Whereby enables flexible working and ownership of one’s environmental impact: in this day and age, decoupling work from location not only provides freedom but also reduces unnecessary travel and therefore reduces pollution. Our tree planting commitment with Brynk puts us well on the path to becoming not just carbon neutral but carbon positive.”
Luke Evans, Founder of Brynk added: “Partnering with Whereby is a fantastic moment for Brynk. The climate crisis is a very real and complex issue and our mission is to provide people and businesses the tools to make a massive, positive impact. To be able to align ourselves with companies like Whereby – who are dedicated to helping restore and rebalance the environment of the world we live in – is just the first step. We hope that others will follow in the footsteps of Whereby’s decision and example to fully commit to becoming carbon neutral and to making a difference to our planet for the future.”
About Whereby
Built in Norway by privacy-friendly Europeans, Whereby is the easiest way to meet over video. Users choose their own personalized URL and meet over their browser – on mobile or desktop – with only one click. Whereby now has more than 4 million active users worldwide and is ranked as the ‘Easiest to Use’ video conferencing platform by business customers.
Whereby’s extensive list of features and integrations allows remote teams to collaborate and thrive in their professional lives, whilst enjoying the benefits of working from where they feel most productive, at home or elsewhere.
Built in features like screen and audio sharing, session recording, personalized branded rooms and customisable room links means that users can truly get the most of their video meetings. Integrations like Miro, Trello and Google Docs enable remote teams the same levels of creativity and collaboration they’d experience if they were all sat in the same meeting room.
With in-house built proprietary video infrastructure deployed globally, Whereby has a proven track record of delivering a reliable service worldwide.
About Brynk
Brynk, the cutting-edge environmental start-up launches with its mission to help solve the climate crisis. Committed to using the latest technology, the best methods and the highest standards, Brynk works with trusted industry leaders such as The Gold Standard, VERRA and Eden Reforestation Projects. Brynk is a Pending B Corp and believes in business as a force for good.
Founded in 2020 by Luke Evans, Brynk was born from the vision of bringing together a community of people and organisations committed to solving the climate crisis.
At this point, Brynk is offering tree planting and forest protection: this is nature’s way of fighting back against the climate crisis, restoring ecosystems and biodiversity and providing a pathway out of poverty for local communities.
Brynk has also launched a fast and simple-to-use carbon calculator to help individuals discover, reduce and offset their carbon footprint immediately, by funding renewable energy projects. By Investing in these projects the Brynk community is helping to keep fossil fuels in the ground where they belong.
In addition to the impact Brynk aims to make for people and communities, the team is committed to supporting business partners in their efforts towards becoming sustainable businesses in the fight against the climate crisis.
For more info visit:
https://www.brynk.eco/
https://whereby.com/
Press Contacts
Brynk: Christina Ioannou, christina@ccicomms.com
Whereby: Laura Crockett, press@whereby.com
Christina Chara Ioannou
