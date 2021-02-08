Faith Shall Give You Wings
Author stresses how the simple act of believing can transform your lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the intent to guide readers in the process of discovering who God really is, James Lincoln, Sr. offers Believe, Believe, Believe, the ultimate journey guide towards an intimate bond with the Almighty God.
James is a retired US Air Force, born in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He has traveled across countries like Korea and Japan during his two-decade-long service. It is in Ohio, however, when he went through a radical transformation when he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into his life. Shaken by his tumultuous relationship with his first wife, James reached out to the Lord. He realized later that the answer to his prayer was his current wife, Gwendolyn. Happily married, a licensed Minister at Cavalry Christian Center, a motivational speaker, and an author, James indeed lives up to his message that when you believe and take a leap of faith, you will live in perfect alignment with God's plan for you.
Believe, Believe, Believe is praiseworthy both for its composition and message. Since its first release, it has received lots of good reviews. One from Pacific Book Review says, “Believe, Believe, Believe is educative and is a book every reader that is into religious publications should read... The lesson is that we should not only be thankful to God for his blessings but also thank those we live with. Love and respect should be part of every Christian’s life. I recommend this book to readers who enjoy reading about Christianity and everyone who wants to strengthen their faith.”
A food for the soul, this book will fill your spiritual tanks all-year through. Make sure to have yours now!
