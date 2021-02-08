Angelena Bonet Wins 'Human Spirit' Award for Her Documentary CHANGE THE WORLD at Docs Without Borders Film Festival
Angelena Bonet wins the coveted 'Human Spirit' award for "Change The World" at the prestigious international documentary film festival in The Bahamas.
To win the 'Human Spirit' award has been so humbling indeed. I'm so glad I found my courage to share my journey. Knowing I am now touching hearts after experiencing such suffering is just wonderful!”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian documentary filmmaker and singer-songwriter, Angelena Bonet, has won the 'Human Spirit' award for her documentary film “Change The World” at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival (DWBFF). Bonet’s biopic documentary film, which she has produced in its entirety, has won nearly 150 film festival awards around the globe. The inspiring film was just screened in Tokyo and Seoul and is scheduled to screen in Munich, Germany next week. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival 2020.
— Angelena Bonet
Her documentary chronicles her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.
The film has been on the international film festival circuit for the past couple of years and Angelena recently released "Change The World" on YouTube (ad free) to make it available to everyone. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her inspirational journey may be financially disadvantaged so she wanted to help them. Domestic violence was already a global silent epidemic before Covid-19 began and has risen exponentially since. Victims are in lockdown with their abusers and Angelena is dedicated to reaching out to those women to give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they're not alone. Bonet has also produced a biopic documentary trilogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" and "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" which is the long story of her journey. They will all be available to rent or buy on Vimeo On Demand in March this year.
DWBFF is dedicated to documentaries and docudramas only. The festival offers a unique opportunity to show films to a world-wide community of fans from dozens of countries that filmmakers would not normally have access to. As an IMDb qualifying festival, many winners have gone on to win an Oscar at the Academy Award. This festival highlights many causes and is highly regarded in the film community as a bonafide event that elevates filmmakers careers and gives them a platform to share their voice.
Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
CHANGE THE WORLD