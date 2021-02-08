HIV Drugs Industry Produces Multi-class Combination Products For More Efficient Treatment Of The Disease

HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Among HIV drugs market trends, the antiretroviral drugs market is increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form. Example for multiclass combination drugs or single-tablet regimens (STRs), include both NRTIs and NNRTIs: doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Delstrigo). Based on drug class, drugs are segmented into integrase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, multi-class combination products, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), and others. According to WHO, around 690,000 people died from HIV in 2019. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.

The novel coronavirus outbreak augmented the growth of global HIV drugs market. HIV drugs are repurposed to treat COVID-19 infections. Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating coronavirus infections. The global HIV drugs market size is expected to grow from $30.52 billion in 2020 to $31.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The change in the growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The HIV market is expected to reach $36.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market - By Drug Class (DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Others), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Others), Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-viral-drug-therapy-market

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-global-market-report

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Global Report 2020: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-covid-19-current-therapy-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

COVID19 Drug Associated APIs Market Global Report 2020: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-apis-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.