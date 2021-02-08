3T Pro Now Offers Remote Help to Troubleshoot I.T. Problems for Small Businesses in Dallas

One of Texas’ best in computer support and I.T. services has expanded its services.

Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now offering remote help to troubleshoot I.T. problems for small businesses in Dallas.

“3T Pro offers web-based remote support tools to help solve your computer issues quickly and efficiently”, said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales, Tommy Gay. “After contacting technical support, you may be asked to establish a remote connection. Once the remote tool is initialized, the technicians will be able to assist with your reported computer issue.”

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and I.T. Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth and beyond. The company offers hourly support and managed I.T. Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

In addition to offering remote help to troubleshoot I.T. problems for small businesses in Dallas, the company is also offering free network assessments to businesses in Dallas. It has three managed I.T. service plans that include Silver Support, Gold Support, and Platinum Support.

“Our Silver plan provides your business with a solid network security foundation - Network Security and Hourly I.T. Support”, Tommy explained. “This is the perfect standalone service to add a strong layer of security to your network.”

According to Tommy, the Gold plan pairs the security of the Silver plan with the addition of unlimited remote I.T. support. Additionally, organizations will benefit from Oﬃce 365 subscriptions, disaster recovery backups, email security filters, and much more.

“Our Platinum package provides all the security of our Silver plan, plus all of the features of the Gold plan, topped oﬀ with our full-service technical support services.” Tommy said. “It’s the perfect plan for small businesses who want a fully managed I.T. program with a ﬁxed monthly cost.”

In addition, 3T Pro, which is celebrating two decades in business, is also offering free on-site evaluations of I.T. systems of businesses in Dallas. This allows businesses in Dallas to ensure that their business is protected and operating as efficiently as possible. Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585 or fill out a short form (https://3tpro.com/sales/) on the company’s website.

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

