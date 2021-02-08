Solverminds Solutions and Technologies sees opportunities in volatile shipping markets
Container shipping lines need to optimize and navigate the changes in their network, schedules, and operations by leveraging cutting-edge technologySIRUSERI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liner shipping markets have undergone a period of extreme volatility during the last 12 months as world trade patterns and operations have been disrupted by the global pandemic.
As a result of the dramatic changes, container shipping lines more than ever need the ability to optimize and navigate the changes in their network, schedules, and operations by leveraging cutting-edge technology that integrates enterprise resource management solutions, consulting services, and data analytics.
“ Liner shipping companies are constantly facing the challenges of lower profit margins, operational inefficiencies while responding to market dynamics and providing better visibility, reliability and accurate shipment details to the customers globally,” said Mohit Oberoi, Founder and Director of Solverminds Solutions.
Nowadays, more than ever in order to meet these challenges, carriers consistently need to innovate and adopt new solutions to enhance customer satisfaction, cost reduction, process optimization, and improved visibility of business operations.
“With equipment shortages, blank sailings, port congestion, and extreme weather conditions impacting safety and schedule integrity, it is essential that carriers have the ability to visualize, analyze, and take quicker decisions help mitigate risk, become pro-active, gain competitive advantage and boost the bottom line,” said Anthony Damian, Founder and Managing Director.
Solverminds’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Optimizer solutions offer advanced optimization algorithms and machine learning techniques to prescribe the best solutions for complex operational problems, aid quicker and informed decision making.
Using a combination of optimization and AI/Machine Learning in vessel scheduling and pricing, technology maximizes contribution and optimization. AI is deployed to identify patterns in increased costs for ship operations, port and handling costs, while optimization solutions increase lift on board the vessel, achieve safe and optimal Dangerous Goods segregation, thereby improving reefer loading.
With 17 years of experience in offering innovative technology solutions for the maritime industry, Solverminds now has more than 12000 global ERP users across 90 countries, with 65000 users of its e-commerce (booking portal). Customers include global leading shipping companies and agencies.
About Solverminds
Established in 2003, Solverminds is a leading next-gen global technology company with a vision to empower businesses with innovations reimagined. It’s exceptional domain expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions offer a complete range of best-in-class products for liner operations management, ship management, agency management, and advanced analytics.
While Solverminds technological focus is on delivering reliable, resilient, and robust solutions that embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Predictive Analytics, and Big Data, it’s strategic focus remains on quality & customer-centric approach, research & developments, and thought leadership.
Solverminds is a smart and sophisticated technology provider of a wide range of solutions & services that enfolds integrated and bespoke ERP, global consulting, cloud system, and advanced analytics. They help their customers ascend the ridges of the extremely competitive current world by automating their business processes while offering actionable insights, predictive outcomes, and optimized solutions to make informed decisions.
