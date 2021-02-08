Hoyer Statement on Passing of Secretary George Shultz

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Secretary George Schultz. He was a man of extraordinary integrity, decency, and patriotism, one of the great Americans of his generation to serve our country. I had the privilege of working with him during his time as Secretary of State, when I served as Chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission. He invited me to join him on a trip to Vienna to attend a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and we got to know each other well on that visit and subsequently through our work ensuring that America stood up for human rights and democracy as the Iron Curtain began to open.

“Our country was fortunate to have someone of Secretary Schultz’s intelligence, integrity, ethics, wisdom, and determination leading our approach to the world at a time of great challenge and change.

“I join in offering my condolences to his family and in paying tribute to his service and contributions to our country and to the security of the world. He used each of his 100 years on behalf of his country and the global community.”