Webinar to Feature Dr. Elizabeth L. Hillman — The Role of Academia as We Age
Amazing Care Network Next Webinar is February 12, 2021
We believe that education is a lifetime event to be sought after and rewarded at any time that one finds the desire and passion to learn.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next Amazing Care Network webinar will feature Dr. Elizabeth L. Hillman, President of Mills College. She will present Mills College’s position on education for all ages, especially for those who may be looking for ‘encore’ career options or a continuation of learning opportunities.
— Elizabeth L. Hillman, President of Mills College
Mills College has long welcomed curious learners of all ages, from the very young students who attend the Mills College Children's School to the alumna who earned a BA in art history from Mills in 2010 at the age of 94, explaining that she'd been delayed a bit by the Great Depression and a busy life. Today, with the growth of online learning tools and proliferation of "encore" career options that connect women old and young, academic institutions can play an even larger role in building bridges toward equity, opportunity, and multi-generational problem-solving.
About the Speaker
Dr. Elizabeth L. Hillman is the 14th President of Mills College. She brings to Mills extensive experience in higher education administration and instruction and a distinguished background working on key gender and women’s issues.
Hillman’s expertise in sexual violence and gender issues in military organizations and culture has brought her national and international recognition. She has been an expert witness testifying before Congress on numerous occasions, including at the Congressional Women’s Caucus hearing to address nonconsensual pornography in the U.S. Military (Marines United). She is a sought-after educator and speaker on the topics of sexual assault and harassment, and women’s leadership and rights. In 2013–2014, she served on the Response Systems to the Adult Sexual Assault Crimes Panel (RSP), and also chaired the RSP’s Comparative Systems Subcommittee.
Hillman is a founding member of the President's Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, and currently serves as interim president/chair of ACAA Presidents Council, on the executive committee of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, the board of the Women's College Coalition, and as a member of the NCAA Division III Chancellors and Presidents Advisory Group. She was appointed to serve on a blue-ribbon study group, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Committee Addressing Sexual Harassment in the Science, Engineering, and Medical Workplaces, that released a path-breaking report in 2018.
Hillman is the former provost and academic dean at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, where she also served as the chief academic officer. Prior to her position at Hastings, Hillman served as professor of law and director of faculty development at Rutgers University School of Law and taught at Yale University and the US Air Force Academy. She also was an officer in the US Air Force, where she served as a space operations officer and orbital analyst.
She received her Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Duke University in 1989 and an MA in history from the University of Pennsylvania in 1994 and went on to receive a JD from Yale Law School in 2000 and a PhD in history with a focus on women’s history from Yale University in 2001.
Join us for a webinar on February 12, 2021 @ 1pm PST, registration is available at the ACN Events Page.
About Amazing Care Network
Amazing Care Network is a membership organization that provides the support needed as we go through life. When one plans well and interacts with others who may be dealing with the same issues, the path is much smoother.
Cora Tellez, CEO and Founder launched Amazing Care Network, Inc. in January 2015, to focus on helping men and women redefine aging. Services offered include savings accounts geared to setting funds aside to pay for services not covered by long term care insurance or Medicare, expanding one’s network of friends and educating them on the opportunities and challenges awaiting us as we age, and a network of resources to help us, including recently retired physicians who serve as physician friends-of-the-family to help clients navigate the medical delivery system and UC San Diego’s School of Clinical Pharmacy.
