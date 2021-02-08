Professor Sergei Eremenko explores new Atomic Solitons
Professor Sergei Eremenko, PhD, Doctor of Engineering, Honorary Professor proposes new kind of mathematical solitons called Atomic SolitonsSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergei Eremenko, an Australian-Ukrainian scientist and author of three books, PhD, Doctor of Engineering, Professor, Honorary Professor of the National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”, formerly one of the youngest professors in the world holding both an academic title and a position of a Professor, proposes new class of mathematical solitons called Atomic Solitons.
SOLITONS IN PHYSICS and NATURE:
Solitons are magnificent nonlinear energy localization phenomena of nature and life. Solitons play an essential role in many branches of physics, cosmology, electronics, biology, life sciences, and mathematics. Discovered experimentally in 1834 by John Scott Russell and originally named as ‘translation wave’, the soliton traditionally was associated with stand-alone wave which, due to remarkable stability and particle-like behavior, can travel long distances uninterrupted. But later scientists discovered many new solitons and related quasi-solitonic effects. Now, the term ‘soliton’ assumes the large group of versatile nonlinear localization phenomena relevant to many physical and nonphysical theories discussed in this book.
'SOLITON NATURE' BOOK and VIDEO CHANNEL:
Professor Sergei Eremenko has recently published the book 'Soliton Nature' https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1951630777 which uses beautiful photography and videos collected for many years to simply describe captivating stand-alone ocean waves, unusual bores, scary tsunamis, freaky rogue waves, and other solitonic phenomena which exist not only in oceans but also in brain neural networks, blood pressure pulses, and optical internet cables. Solitonic vortices will be presented by twisters, tornados, surfing tubes, fire whirls, and rotating galaxies. Picturesque envelope waves, with legendary ‘The Ninth Wave’ in the middle, highlight the tendency of nature to form group envelope soliton waves observable in oceans, lakes, sands, clouds, and as we propose, in wavy shapes of mountain ranges. Square grid waves are examples of multi-dimensional solitons. Soliton dislocations – missing atoms and topological defects capable of grouping and producing plasticity effects – are widespread in metal shapes around us. Solitonic energy localizations appear in large pendulum swings and swing movements of humans perfected them in many sports and dances.
Welcome to visit the book web site www.solitonnature.com, book trailer is https://youtu.be/cZMZdW_3J8 and Video Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lABLpIcevo
SOLITONS IN MATHEMATICS
Mathematically, solitons are described by nonlinear differential equations, with dozens of mathematical solitons discovered https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Solitons.
ATOMIC SOLITONS
In 2017, professor Sergei Eremenko discovered that so-called Atomic Functions (AF) developed since 1970s by followers of author’s teacher Academician NAS of Ukraine V.L. Rvachev, possess properties of mathematical solitons. But they are solitons of a new kind - because satisfy very special previously unexplored nonlinear differential equations with 'shifted arguments'. But detailed analysis of a pulse-like Atomic Function has shown that it is actually a composite object composed from two simpler functions named AStrings - which are true solitons called AString kinks. Atomic Function pulse then is a 'solitonic atom' made of two AString kinks. Both AF and AStrings are the new kind of previously unexplored solitons.
Atomic Solitons, first discovered in Sergei Eremenko's 2018 paper, has received many recommendations on ResearchGate scientific network https://www.researchgate.net/publication/329455498_Atomic_solitons_as_a_new_class_of_solitons.
ASTRING SPACETIME QUANTA AND ATOMIC SOLITONS IN FIELD THEORIES:
Interestingly, Atomic Solitons can be used in many theories of mathematical physics, for example, to describe spacetime quanta and other mathematical 'building blocks' of field theories, like Higgs bosons coined 'The God Particles'. These new mathematical solitons possess a unique set of properties – solitarity, ability to compose ‘solitonic atoms’ representing quanta, and represent different fields including spacetime continuum via superposition of quanta. This idea is described in S. Eremenko's 2017 paper 'Atomic Strings and fabric of spacetime' https://www.researchgate.net/publication/320457739, where AString function was first introduced.
ATOMIC SOLITONS PROJECT on RESEARCHGATE:
There are two ResearchGate projects dedicated to this theory:
https://www.researchgate.net/project/Atomic-String-and-Atomic-Function-New-Soliton-Candidates,
https://www.researchgate.net/project/Atomic-Strings-Quantum-of-Spacetime-and-Gravitation.
Computer source code repositories for AStrings and Atomic functions:
- https://notebooks.azure.com/Soliton/projects/AtomicString1
- https://solitonscientific.github.io/AtomicSoliton/AtomicSoliton.html
- https://solitonscientific.github.io/AtomicString/AtomicString1.html.
ATOMIC SOLITONS AND OTHER SOLITONS ARE DESCRIBED IN THE BOOK 'SOLITON NATURE'
To acquire the book, contact the author or search 'Soliton Nature' in :
- Amazon US https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1951630777,
- Amazon UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L,
- Amazon Germany https://www.amazon.de/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L,
- Amazon France https://www.amazon.fr/Soliton-Nature-Discover-Beautiful-Channel/dp/1951630777,
- Google Electronic Books https://books.google.com.au/books/about/Soliton_Nature.html?id=d2zNDwAAQBAJ,
- Kindle eBooks of your country, like https://www.amazon.com/Soliton-Nature-Discover-Beautiful-Channel-ebook/dp/B082B5PP6R.
- Book web site www.solitonnature.com
CONTACTS:
Professor Sergei Eremenko can be contacted via
- ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sergei_Eremenko,
- Web Site www.solitonnature.com,
- Video Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCexT5iyczZH2HY1-jSafFeQ,
- Amazon Authors https://www.amazon.com/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L.
- LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergei-eremenko-3862079/,
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SergeiEremenko.Author/
Administrator
Science Press Releases
+61 413 041 125
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn